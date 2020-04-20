VIDEO Atunci când dusul gunoiului devine principala atracție din izolare

View this post on Instagram

Finally have made a Bin Isolating Video after watching all the great ones so far. After "Bin" a Dinosaur for so long you tend to learn how to Juggle over the years. Enjoy Juggling and Fossil at the same time. @jurassicworld #Bin #media #Perth #WA #Trex #Dinosaur #Covid19 #Isolating #funny @australia #TV #radio @cityofperth #binisolationouting