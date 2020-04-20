Español
VIDEO Atunci când dusul gunoiului devine principala atracție din izolare

de Red. Life     HotNews.ro
Luni, 20 aprilie 2020, 11:36


Dusul gunoiului, o adevarata opera de arta
Foto: Captura Instagram
Foto: Captura Instagram
Pandemia de coronavirus ține oamenii în case, iar fiecare moment de ieșire, fie el cât de scurt, este apreciat altfel în aceste momente. De exemplu, dusul gunoiului (detestat de unii dintre noi) a devenit principala atracție în izolare.

Pentru unii, dusul gunoiului reprezintă un moment de glorie în perioada Covid-19 care trebuie savurat la maxim.









1089 vizualizari


