FOTO Un balon gigant reprezentându-l pe Darth Vader zboară pe cerul de deasupra Angliei

Un balon uriaș care are forma măștii lui Darth Vader zboară, joi, pe cerul orașului Bristol din Anglia, în cadrul unui festival anual de baloane, relatează Reuters.

”Balonul cu aer cald care are forma măștii lui Darth Vader a fost realizat în Bristol de Cameron Balloons, dar nu a zburat niciodată în acest oraș frumos”, au spus organizatorii pe site-ul de strângere de fonduri pentru ca acest balon să poată fi văzut de vizitatori.

Cel mai mare festival de baloane din Europa durează patru zile, timp în care peste 130 de baloane cu aer cald din toată lumea zboară pe cerul orașului.

A #Bristol icon over another icon of this fine city! Is anyone else feeling very proud right now? #BristolBalloonFiesta #BristolIcons pic.twitter.com/RuF2tMkytu