FOTO Un balon gigant reprezentându-l pe Darth Vader zboară pe cerul de deasupra Angliei

What a spectacular sight this morning #bristolballoonfiesta @bristolballoon @BristolLive pic.twitter.com/VzHmSPFLdi— Andy Ball (@andyb89_) 8 august 2019
A #Bristol icon over another icon of this fine city! Is anyone else feeling very proud right now? #BristolBalloonFiesta #BristolIcons pic.twitter.com/RuF2tMkytu— BristolBalloonFiesta (@bristolballoon) 8 august 2019
Some big balloons flying over the Bristol office today. Is there something on?! \uD83D\uDE09 #bristolballoonfiesta pic.twitter.com/dgfd7NtNrU— Shake and Speare (@ShakeandSpeare) 8 august 2019