FOTO Fanii trupei Beatles aniversează 50 de ani de la celebra fotografie de pe Abbey Road

Sute de fani ai trupei Beatles s-au strâns joi în apropierea studioului de înregistrări din Abbey Road cu ocazia aniversării a 50 de ani de la fotografia care ilustra cel de-al unsprezecelea și ultimul album înregistrat în studio, respectiv ”Abbey Road”, relatează afp.

Fotografia, una dintre cele mai faimoase coperte din istoria muzicală, îi arată pe cei patru muzicieni traversând o trecere de pietoni din fața Abbey Road Studios. Primul este John Lennon, urmat de Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney în picioarele goale și George Harrison.

Joi, fanii celor ”Patru Fabuloşi”, unii deghizați în membrii formației, au traversat trecerea de pietoni după modelul idolilor lor. Trecerea este un ”sanctuar” pentru Mary Anne Laffin, în vârstă de 66 de ani, venită special de la New York cu această ocazie.

If you're planning on coming to the zebra crossing today and the queues are too long, step inside the Abbey Road car park for one day only and take your photo with the original Beatles' 1969 image! #AbbeyRoad pic.twitter.com/I8Dne7MJM8 — Abbey Road Studios (@AbbeyRoad) 8 august 2019

”Este minunat să văd toți acești oameni care îi iubesc și să văd cât de importanți au fost pentru lume”, a spus ea.

The Paul McCartney impersonator from the group Fab Four proposes to his girlfriend on the famous pedestrian crossing #beatles pic.twitter.com/CwWRPTZjwA — Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) 8 august 2019

Ideea copertei a germinat inițial în mintea lui McCartney, care a schițat niște omuleți simpliști pe trecerea de pietoni.

Fotografia a fost făcută pe 8 august 1969, la ora 11.35, de către fotograful scoţian Iain Macmillan. Ora a fost aleasă pentru a evita eventualii fani, care știau că membrii trupei veneau la studio la mijlocul amiezii.

Un polițist a oprit circulația mașinilor, iar Macmillan a realizat doar şase fotografii cu grupul traversând Abbey Road. A cincea dintre ele, cea în care membrii trupei merg la unison, a fost aleasă pentru coperta celui de-al unsprezecelea album de studio din discografia trupei, lansat la 26 septembrie 1969, șase zile după ce John Lennon și-a informat colegii de trupă că va părăsi grupul.

Sesiunea foto a durat doar șase minute.

50 years ago today, @TheBeatles gathered at EMI Studios for one of the most prolific photoshoots of their career. A policeman held up the traffic as photographer Iain Macmillan took six shots of the group walking across the zebra crossing just outside the studio. #AbbeyRoad pic.twitter.com/ROgV1SE9d4 — Abbey Road Studios (@AbbeyRoad) 8 august 2019

''Abbey Road'', votat cel mai bun album al The Beatles de către cititorii revistei Rolling Stone în 2009, a fost singurul dintre discurile britanice originale ale grupului pe care nu au fost afişate numele formaţiei şi albumului.





