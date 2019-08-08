Español
FOTO Fanii trupei Beatles aniversează 50 de ani de la celebra fotografie de pe Abbey Road

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Joi, 8 august 2019, 18:18 Life | Muzică


Membrii Beatles pe Abbey Road
Membrii Beatles pe Abbey Road
Foto: Captura Twitter
Sute de fani ai trupei Beatles s-au strâns joi în apropierea studioului de înregistrări din Abbey Road cu ocazia aniversării a 50 de ani de la fotografia care ilustra cel de-al unsprezecelea și ultimul album înregistrat în studio, respectiv ”Abbey Road”, relatează afp.

Fotografia, una dintre cele mai faimoase coperte din istoria muzicală, îi arată pe cei patru muzicieni traversând o trecere de pietoni din fața Abbey Road Studios. Primul este John Lennon, urmat de Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney în picioarele goale și George Harrison.

Joi, fanii celor ”Patru Fabuloşi”, unii deghizați în membrii formației, au traversat trecerea de pietoni după modelul idolilor lor. Trecerea este un ”sanctuar” pentru Mary Anne Laffin, în vârstă de 66 de ani, venită special de la New York cu această ocazie.



”Este minunat să văd toți acești oameni care îi iubesc și să văd cât de importanți au fost pentru lume”, a spus ea.




Ideea copertei a germinat inițial în mintea lui McCartney, care a schițat niște omuleți simpliști pe trecerea de pietoni.

Fotografia a fost făcută pe 8 august 1969, la ora 11.35, de către fotograful scoţian Iain Macmillan. Ora a fost aleasă pentru a evita eventualii fani, care știau că membrii trupei veneau la studio la mijlocul amiezii.

Un polițist a oprit circulația mașinilor, iar Macmillan a realizat doar şase fotografii cu grupul traversând Abbey Road. A cincea dintre ele, cea în care membrii trupei merg la unison, a fost aleasă pentru coperta celui de-al unsprezecelea album de studio din discografia trupei, lansat la 26 septembrie 1969, șase zile după ce John Lennon și-a informat colegii de trupă că va părăsi grupul.
Sesiunea foto a durat doar șase minute.



''Abbey Road'', votat cel mai bun album al The Beatles de către cititorii revistei Rolling Stone în 2009, a fost singurul dintre discurile britanice originale ale grupului pe care nu au fost afişate numele formaţiei şi albumului.








