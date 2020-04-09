Manic Street Preachers va susţine, la Cardiff, două concerte pentru cadrele medicale greu încercate de Covid-19

Primul show este programat să aibă loc pe 4 decembrie şi va fi gratuit pentru lucrătorii NHS. Aceştia pot aplica pentru bilete până pe 10 aprilie. Un lucrător poate solicita 2 bilete. Orice angajat în sistemul sanitar este eligibil - medici, asistente, portari şi îngrijitori.
Seara următoare, va avea loc un concert pentru strângere de fonduri, care va fi disponibil tuturor. Încasările vor fi donate NHS Wales. În acest caz, este impusă o limită de 4 bilete de persoană, care vor fi disponibile la vânzare din 10 aprilie.
Manic Street Preachers a fost fondată în 1986, în Blackwood, şi este formată din James Dean Bradfield (voce, chitară), Nicky Wire (bas) şi Sean Moore (tobe).
Formaţia galeză a concertat la Bucureşti în 2008, la festivalul B'estfest. Cel mai recent album lansat este „Resistance is Futile” (2018), informează News.ro.
