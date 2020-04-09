Manic Street Preachers va susţine, la Cardiff, două concerte pentru cadrele medicale greu încercate de Covid-19

View this post on Instagram

Manic Street Preachers have announced two shows at the Cardiff Motorpoint Arena on 4th and 5th of December 2020, their only dates in Wales this year. The first night will be a free show for NHS staff, the second, tickets on sale to the public, with all profits going to NHS Wales charities. The band explained: “We wanted to do something to show our appreciation, love and respect for the NHS and its amazing brave workers. One free show and one fundraising show seemed the best way for us to express our deep gratitude for all their heroic work.” Tickets available on Friday 10th April at 7pm.