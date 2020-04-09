Español
Manic Street Preachers va susţine, la Cardiff, două concerte pentru cadrele medicale greu încercate de Covid-19

de Red. Life     HotNews.ro
Joi, 9 aprilie 2020, 17:48 Life | Muzică


Concerte Manic Street Preachers
Concerte Manic Street Preachers
Foto: Instagram
​Trupa galeză Manic Street Preachers va susţine, în luna decembrie, două concerte pentru lucrătorii National Health Service (NHS) care luptă cu epidemia de Covid-19, informează The Guardian.

Concertele vor avea loc pe Motorpoint Arena din Cardiff.

„Vrem să facem ceva pentru a ne arăta aprecierea, dragostea şi respectul pentru NHS şi lucrătorii minunaţi. Un concert gratuit şi unul pentru strângere de fonduri par a fi cel mai bun fel de a ne exprima recunoştinţa profundă pentru munca lor eroică”.

Primul show este programat să aibă loc pe 4 decembrie şi va fi gratuit pentru lucrătorii NHS. Aceştia pot aplica pentru bilete până pe 10 aprilie. Un lucrător poate solicita 2 bilete. Orice angajat în sistemul sanitar este eligibil - medici, asistente, portari şi îngrijitori.

Seara următoare, va avea loc un concert pentru strângere de fonduri, care va fi disponibil tuturor. Încasările vor fi donate NHS Wales. În acest caz, este impusă o limită de 4 bilete de persoană, care vor fi disponibile la vânzare din 10 aprilie.

Manic Street Preachers a fost fondată în 1986, în Blackwood, şi este formată din James Dean Bradfield (voce, chitară), Nicky Wire (bas) şi Sean Moore (tobe).

Trupa a fost, de-a lungul anilor, cap de afiş la festivaluri precum Glastonbury, T in the Park, V Festival şi Reading, a câştigat 11 NME Awards, 8 Q Awards şi 4 BRIT Awards. A fost nominalizată de două ori la Mercury Prize, iar albumele ei au fost vândute în peste 10 milioane de copii.

Formaţia galeză a concertat la Bucureşti în 2008, la festivalul B'estfest. Cel mai recent album lansat este „Resistance is Futile” (2018), informează News.ro.
Manic Street Prachers, la București, în 2008:







