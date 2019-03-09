Español
FOTO VIDEO Explozie de culori în deșertul Californiei, după ce florile au ”invadat” pentru al doilea an consecutiv zona Anza-Borrego

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 9 martie 2019, 14:38 Life | Natural


Desertul Californiei inflorit
Desertul Californiei inflorit
Foto: Captura Twitter
Deșertul Anza-Borrego din sudul Californiei a devenit scena unei explozii de culoare, după ce ploile abundente urmate de temperaturi calde au provocat înflorirea mai multor specii de flori sălbatice, relatează Time.


La doi ani după ploile abundante urmate de temperaturile calde, semințele adormite timp de decenii s-au trezit la viață și au produs o explozie de culori ce poartă numele de ”super înflorire” pentru al doilea an consecutiv.



Este extrem de neobișnuit să existe două super-înfloriri la rând. În California, super înfloririle au loc aproximativ la distanțe de un deceniu.
























