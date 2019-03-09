FOTO VIDEO Explozie de culori în deșertul Californiei, după ce florile au ”invadat” pentru al doilea an consecutiv zona Anza-Borrego

#PSA: When you go see wild flowers this 2019 #Superbloom please do not trample the flowers. Stay on trails only. Do not take flowers either. Walking amongst flower fields kills seeds and the plants. Be respectful of nature. Thank you pics from Lake Elsinore Area Feb 28, 2019 pic.twitter.com/iSqqbIYjyy— Raul Roa (@raulroa) March 1, 2019
The House just passed the Natural Resources Management Act, to safeguard precious #PublicLands across America. These protections include some 500,000 acres of the California desert. Photo: Bob Wick https://t.co/Vl7PBrfmeh #WildernessNOW #ProtectCADesert pic.twitter.com/YVOdpSkOSN— California Desert (@CalDesert) February 26, 2019