VIDEO Cum arată Los Angeles în vremea pandemiei de coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

Los Angeles City ❤️ will be back soon ❤️❤️ Stay home, be healthy, live a beautiful life! Nothing is forever!!! Comment down below how is your city doing? And how is things going??? Video by \uD83D\uDCF9 @hectordzz ======================== #losangeles #usa #usa\uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDF8 #california #covid_19 #covid #comment #community #likeforlikes #followforfollowback #stayhome #besafe #la #cali