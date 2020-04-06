FOTO Natura respiră în timpul Covid-19: Imagini unice în India, munții pot fi văzuți de la peste 200 de kilometri

​India se află în stare de urgență din cauza Covid-19, iar restricțiile impuse de autorități dau rezultate cel puțin din punct de vedere al poluării. Mai multe imagini au devenit virale pe Twitter: lanțul muntos Dhauladhar, parte din Himalaya, a putut fi văzut pentru prima dată în zeci de ani din orașul Jalandhar.







Cum regulile stricte impuse în timpul pandemiei de coronavirus au dus la încetarea activității în multe domenii, aerul Indiei a devenit mult mai curat.









Mai mulți locuitori ai orașului Jalandhar au postat pe Twitter imagini cu lanțul muntos Dhauladhar, parte din Himalaya , care este vizibil de pe acoperișurile blocurilor după 30 de ani.





Poluarea a scăzut atât de mult încât vizibilitatea a devenit una foarte bună, iar munții pot fi văzuți în toată splendoarea lor.









IndiaTV News a publicat mai multe fotografii care arată cum natura se bucură din plin de izolarea în care se află lumea din cauza Covid-19.







Printre cei care au postat pe Twitter imagini se numără și jucătorul indian de cricket Harbhajan Singh.







Distanța dintre orașul Jalandhar și lanțul muntos Dhauladhar este de peste 200 de kilometri.

The same mountains from my home \uD83D\uDE0D #Nozoom pic.twitter.com/4zHwyoMp4R — Abbu Pandit (@abbu_pandit) April 3, 2020

Never seen Dhauladar range from my home rooftop in Jalandhar..never could imagine that’s possible..clear indication of the impact the pollution has done by us to Mother Earth \uD83C\uDF0D.. this is the view pic.twitter.com/laRzP8QsZ9 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 3, 2020

Entire Himalayan range is now visible from Jalandhar, Punjab. Nature at it's best :) pic.twitter.com/MA3x0isc4k — Rajat Sain | ਰਜਤ ਸੈਨ | रजत सैन (@SainRajat) April 3, 2020

Effects of reduced air pollution -Jalandharis (aka Jalandhar residents) getting a glimpse of dhauladhar range 213 Kms-picture courtesy -my neighbour from his rooftop !! pic.twitter.com/UB7KosLS7H — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) April 3, 2020