FOTO Natura respiră în timpul Covid-19: Imagini unice în India, munții pot fi văzuți de la peste 200 de kilometri

The same mountains from my home \uD83D\uDE0D #Nozoom pic.twitter.com/4zHwyoMp4R— Abbu Pandit (@abbu_pandit) April 3, 2020
Never seen Dhauladar range from my home rooftop in Jalandhar..never could imagine that’s possible..clear indication of the impact the pollution has done by us to Mother Earth \uD83C\uDF0D.. this is the view pic.twitter.com/laRzP8QsZ9— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 3, 2020
Entire Himalayan range is now visible from Jalandhar, Punjab. Nature at it's best :) pic.twitter.com/MA3x0isc4k— Rajat Sain | ਰਜਤ ਸੈਨ | रजत सैन (@SainRajat) April 3, 2020
Effects of reduced air pollution -Jalandharis (aka Jalandhar residents) getting a glimpse of dhauladhar range 213 Kms-picture courtesy -my neighbour from his rooftop !! pic.twitter.com/UB7KosLS7H— Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) April 3, 2020
What nature was..— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 3, 2020
And what we had done to it\uD83D\uDE42
This is Dhauladhar mountain range of Himachal , seen after 30 years, from Jalandhar(Punjab) after pollution drops to the lowest level in 30 years. This is approx. 200 km away straight.
Sent by a friend. Don’t know if true\uD83D\uDE4F pic.twitter.com/CMPj6qVmjx