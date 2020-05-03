Español
VIDEO Un actor din Game of Thrones a doborât recordul mondial la ridicat greutăți

de Red. Life     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 3 mai 2020, 11:55 Life | Prin oraş


Hafthor Julius Bjornsson
Hafthor Julius Bjornsson
Foto: Captura YouTube
​Hafthor Julius Bjornsson este cunoscut în special din "Game of Thrones", acolo unde a interpretat rolul lui The Mountain. Actorul a reușit să doboare recordul mondial la ridicat greutăți.

În vârstă de 31 de ani, islandezul a ridicat 501 kilograme, depășind astfel vechea performanță mondială, care îi aparținea lui Eddie Hall din 2016, cu un kilogram.

Din cauza pandemiei de Covid-19, evenimentul a avut loc în Islanda, în propria sală a actorului.

Încălzirea a fost făcută de către Bjornsson cu greutățile de 420, respectiv 460 de kilograme. Floare la ureche, am putea spune, nu? :)

"Nu am cuvinte. Ce zi minunată. Una pentru care voi fi ţinut minte pentru restul vieţii mele" - Hafthor Julius Bjornsson, pe Instagram.

I have no words. What an amazing day, one I will remember for the rest of my life. I said I was coming for it and once I set my mind on something I’m a dog with a bone. Want to give a huge shoutout to my family, friends, coaches, fans, sponsors and haters, all of whom helped this lift be possible. If you want to show some extra support head over to my YouTube, hit subscribe and check out my latest video where you can see some behind the scenes! Thank you all for your support! Support a family business - hafthorbjornsson.com . @roguefitness @reignbodyfuel @revive_md @transparentlabs @sbdapparel @kindafitkindafat_apparel @freezesleeve @coresportsworld @worldsultimatestrongman @australianstrengthcoach @stanefferding @theverticaldiet @andrireyr @stefansolvi @runarhrodi @kelc33

A post shared by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (@thorbjornsson) on




Aici îl puteți urmări în Game of Thrones:







