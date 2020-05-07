Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

VIDEO Impresionant: Artista paralizată care își realizează operele cu picioarele - Cum arată pictura lui Cristiano Ronaldo

de Red. Life     HotNews.ro
Joi, 7 mai 2020, 13:51 Life | Prin oraş


Fateme Hamami
Fateme Hamami
Foto: Captura Instagram
​Fateme Hamami nu și-a pierdut zâmbetul, deși viața nu a fost neapărat darnică cu ea. Este paralizată pe 85% din suprafața corpului, dar pasiunea pentru pictură a ajutat-o să vadă mereu soarele din cerul încărcat cu nori.

Nu este o pictoriță obișnuită, nici nu avea cum din păcate. Își realizează operele cu ajutorul picioarelor.

A avut modele celebre pictate de-a lungul vieții, iar Cristiano Ronaldo nu avea cum să-i scape. Visul său este acela de a-l întâlni la un moment dat față în față.

Jurnaliștii de la ESPN ne-au prezentat și cum arată Cristiano Ronaldo pictat de o artistă iraniană cu totul aparte.



Alte opere realizate de Fateme Hamami:

View this post on Instagram

. \uD83C\uDF3A❤️\uD83C\uDFBC\uD83C\uDFBA\uD83C\uDFB7I leaned persistency and winning agaisnt limitations through your reaction regarding your tough disease Dear Selena ,since the moment I found out ,you suffer from Lupus(SLE),and still keep shining in your life and achieving more and more awards,liked to be a loyal fan of you more than ever I hope,someday I can meet and appreciate you due to all your motivations and inspirations you dedicated to me For passing the storms of my life and all existing obstacles which I face in my way in reaching to target . I ask all my dear followers and friends to help me in reaching this post to my favorite celebrity ,Selen Gomez,by tagging her . \uD83C\uDFBA\uD83C\uDFB7\uD83C\uDFBC\uD83D\uDE4F\uD83C\uDFFB❤️\uD83C\uDF3A \uD83C\uDF3A❤️\uD83E\uDD41\uD83C\uDFB7\uD83C\uDFBAمن مقاومت و ايستادكي در برابر محدوديت رو از واكنش تو مقابل بيماري سختي كه داري(لوپوس) ياد گرفتم سلناي عزيزم،از وقتي كه فهميدم از بيماري لوپوس رنج ميبري و با تمام سختي هايش به مسير موفقيتت ادامه ميدهي و كماكان ميدرخشي ببشتز ازهميشه دوسداشتم طرفدار باوفاي تو باشم اميدوارم روزي بتوانم تو را ببينم و ازت تشكر كنم بابت تمام انگيزه اَي كه بمن دادي براي پشت سر گذاشتن طوفان هاي زندكي و موانع موجود در مسير رسيدن به هدفم از تمامي دوستان و فالور هاي عزيزم خواهش ميكنم باتگ كردن سلنا گومز من رو در رسيدن اين پست به سلبريتي محبوبم كمك كنند. \uD83E\uDD41\uD83C\uDFBA\uD83C\uDFB7\uD83D\uDE4F\uD83C\uDFFB❤️\uD83C\uDF3A . . . #selenagomez#art#famous#hollywood#singer#inspiration#lupus#celebrity#love#peace#artist##fatemehamami #art#artist #painting#artwork#colorpencil #talent#ability#artdrawingspotlight#sketch#drawing #persian_art_sharing#portrait #فاطمه_حمامی #سلناگومز #fatemehamami

A post shared by Fatemeh Hammami Nasrabadi (@fatemehamami) on










Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.

















100 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Life
Călătorii
Portrete din Multime
Style Report
Povestiri Urbane
Muzica
Showbiz
Prin oraș
Acasă
Natural
Fun



ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
14:04 Premierul Orban îl contrazice pe ministrul Vela: Motivele pentru care se va permite părăsirea localității nu sunt încă stabilite. Ceea ce a comunicat Președintele Iohannis este sigur
13:55 DOCUMENT Ghidul pacientului oncologic în timpul pandemiei: Între teama de coronavirus și cea de a nu își putea continua tratamentul pentru cancer
13:52 Iohannis, declarație de presă joi, de la ora 18.00
13:51 VIDEO Impresionant: Artista paralizată care își realizează operele cu picioarele - Cum arată pictura lui Cristiano Ronaldo
13:31 Cum trebuie făcută educația sexuală a copiilor în școală?
13:25 Ford spune că a produs 16.000 de viziere la uzina din Craiova și așteaptă aprobarea de a dona o parte instituțiilor publice
13:18 Victor Micula, fiul omului de afaceri Viorel Micula, amendat pentru încălcarea restricțiilor
12:52 Valer Dorneanu, întrebat dacă după decizia CCR mai pot fi date amenzi pentru nerespectarea restricțiilor: Este problema Guvernului ce o să facă în continuare
12:50 Coronavirus în România: 392 de noi cazuri, totalul a ajuns la 14.499 / 6.144 dintre cei infectați au fost declarați vindecați
12:44 Consiliul Concurenței și Agenția Națională de Integritate, sesizate să analizeze dacă este corect ca o companie municipală a Primăriei Capitalei să facă PUZ-uri pentru privați
12:41 Cum au resimțit criza antreprenorii români cu afaceri în străinătate? Cum văd aceștia perioada post-pandemie? Iulian Nedea, cofondator Simtel vine vineri, 8 mai, ora 11 la o întâlnire online #deladistanță
12:37 HARTĂ INTERACTIVĂ Coronavirus în România: Situația la zi din fiecare județ
12:17 Clădirea Clubului Fabrica, la un pas de a fi salvată/ Ministerul Culturii a declanșat procedura de clasare ca monument istoric după ce a dat inițial aviz de demolare
12:10 Ce personaj și-ar dori să interpreteze Robert De Niro din perioada pandemiei - Actorul l-a numit idiot pe Donald Trump
Ultimele 24 de ore
Întâlniri on-line | #deladistanță

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

Amenzile din starea de urgență, neconstituționale - „OUG nu este suficient de previzibilă, iar cuantumul amenzilor se stabileste subiectiv” / Weber: Instanțele s-ar putea trezi cu zeci de mii de procese
Marcel Vela: Nu va exista o limită teritorială pentru deplasări, după 15 mai
Abrogarea pensiilor speciale este neconstituțională - a decis CCR
CCR, despre decizia CEDO în cazul Kovesi: CCR nu putea să încalce dreptul la un proces echitabil al unei persoane fizice, pentru că a examinat altceva / Decizia pronunțată de CCR nu poate fi cenzurată de nicio altă autoritate
BBC: De ce ar trebui să purtăm toți măști în public / Care sunt cele mai bune măști
Alertă la nivel național: O fată de 17 ani, răpită miercuri seară, căutată de poliție
”Hipoxia veselă” Simptomul de Covid-19 care a șocat medicii din toată lumea
Covid-19: Ce se știe despre laboratorul chinez din Wuhan acuzat de Pompeo că este la originea noului coronavirus
VIDEO Cum a fost întâmpinat la graniță convoiul de camioane cu ajutoare trimis de România în Republica Moldova
Părinții își pot lua zile libere până la încheierea anului școlar / Legea merge la promulgare


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN28
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne