VIDEO Impresionant: Artista paralizată care își realizează operele cu picioarele - Cum arată pictura lui Cristiano Ronaldo

. 🌺❤️🎼🎺🎷I leaned persistency and winning agaisnt limitations through your reaction regarding your tough disease Dear Selena ,since the moment I found out ,you suffer from Lupus(SLE),and still keep shining in your life and achieving more and more awards,liked to be a loyal fan of you more than ever I hope,someday I can meet and appreciate you due to all your motivations and inspirations you dedicated to me For passing the storms of my life and all existing obstacles which I face in my way in reaching to target . I ask all my dear followers and friends to help me in reaching this post to my favorite celebrity ,Selen Gomez,by tagging her . 🎺🎷🎼🙏🏻❤️🌺 🌺❤️🥁🎷🎺من مقاومت و ايستادكي در برابر محدوديت رو از واكنش تو مقابل بيماري سختي كه داري(لوپوس) ياد گرفتم سلناي عزيزم،از وقتي كه فهميدم از بيماري لوپوس رنج ميبري و با تمام سختي هايش به مسير موفقيتت ادامه ميدهي و كماكان ميدرخشي ببشتز ازهميشه دوسداشتم طرفدار باوفاي تو باشم اميدوارم روزي بتوانم تو را ببينم و ازت تشكر كنم بابت تمام انگيزه اَي كه بمن دادي براي پشت سر گذاشتن طوفان هاي زندكي و موانع موجود در مسير رسيدن به هدفم از تمامي دوستان و فالور هاي عزيزم خواهش ميكنم باتگ كردن سلنا گومز من رو در رسيدن اين پست به سلبريتي محبوبم كمك كنند. 🥁🎺🎷🙏🏻❤️🌺