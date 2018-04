Kate, soția prințului William, a născut un băiețel. Acesta este al treilea copil al cuplului regal

Kate Midlleton a născut, luni, al treilea copil al cuplului regal. Acesta este un băiat de 3, 8 kilograme, relatează Reuters.

