Joe Jackson a murit la vârsta de 89 de ani

Disgusted by some of the comments I’m reading about my grandpa Joe by those who didn’t even know him. Please don't just regurgitate what you were spoon fed by the press. Joe was loved by our ENTIRE family and our hearts are in pain. Let us grieve without the nastiness.#ripthehawk— Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) 27 iunie 2018
I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes. pic.twitter.com/PGcmbulzyC— Joseph Jackson (@Joe5Jackson) 24 iunie 2018