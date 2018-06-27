Español
Joe Jackson a murit la vârsta de 89 de ani

de Cosmin Orasanu     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 27 iunie 2018, 23:36 Life | Showbiz


Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson
Foto: Wikipedia
Joe Jackson, tatăl legendelor muzicale Michael și Janet Jackson, a murit la vârsta de 89 de ani, confirmă o persoană apropiată. Jackson a murit miercuri dimineața după ce a fost internat în spital suferind de cancer pancreatic în stadiu terminal, scrie BBC.

Moartea lui vine la doar două zile după comemorarea morții fiului său, Michael Jackson, acum nouă ani. Nepotul său, Taj Jackson, a confirmat de asemenea moartea pe Twitter.


Joseph "Joe" Jackson, patriarhul care a lansat dinastia familiei muzicale Jackson, a murit miercuri la un spital din Las Vegas, a declarat o sursă apropiată familiei. Jackson a fost tatăl și, uneori, managerul vedetelor pop Michael și Janet Jackson, alături de grupul de cântăreți The Jackson 5. Cauza decesului nu a fost comunicată, însă Jackson era într-o stare șubredă de sănătate, scrie și CNN.

"Am văzut mai multe apusuri decât mi-a fost dat să văd", scrie într-un tweet postat duminică de pe contul oficial al lui Jackson. "Soarele răsare atunci când vine timpul și fie că vă place sau nu, soarele apune atunci când vine timpul".
























