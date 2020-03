VIDEO Cum vrea Emilia Clarke, vedeta din Game of Thrones, să adune fonduri pentru a face loc în spitale bolnavilor de coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

Guess whose back..... back again. (Well almost) @helenstills you got that magic \uD83D\uDCF8 on \uD83D\uDD25❤️\uD83D\uDE0D @gameofthrones you ready people?! @hbo #motherofimissthathairalready #season8 #gameofthrones #DADADAAHHHHHHHH #theend