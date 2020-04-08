Actorul Alec Baldwin, 62 de ani, va fi din nou tată

Cei doi, care sunt căsătoriţi din 2012, mai au împreună patru copii, cu vârste cuprinse între şase ani şi un an.
Hilaria este a doua soţie a actorului american Alec Baldwin, cunoscut pentru roluri în filme precum "Viaţă de stafie/ Beetlejuice" şi "Sferele de foc/ Great Balls of Fire!" şi apariţii în serialul TV "30 Rock" şi emisiunea "Saturday Night Live". Alec Baldwin mai are o fiică, Ireland, în vârstă de 24 de ani, cu fosta soţie, actriţa Kim Basinger, informează Mediafax.
Sound up...I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel \uD83E\uDD0D. Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you\uD83E\uDD0D Here we go again \uD83D\uDCAB
