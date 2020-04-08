Español
Actorul Alec Baldwin, 62 de ani, va fi din nou tată

de Red. Life     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 8 aprilie 2020, 11:23


Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin
Foto: Wikimedia Commons - Gage Skidmore
Actorul american Alec Baldwin şi soţia lui Hilaria, care în ultimul an a suferit două avorturi spontane, au dezvăluit că aşteaptă cel de-al cincilea copil al lor, conform contactmusic.com.

Copilul se va naşte în luna septembrie, a spus Hilaria, în vârstă de 36 de ani, care a anunţat vestea pe contul său de Instagram, potrivit contactmusic.com.

Cei doi, care sunt căsătoriţi din 2012, mai au împreună patru copii, cu vârste cuprinse între şase ani şi un an.

Hilaria este a doua soţie a actorului american Alec Baldwin, cunoscut pentru roluri în filme precum "Viaţă de stafie/ Beetlejuice" şi "Sferele de foc/ Great Balls of Fire!" şi apariţii în serialul TV "30 Rock" şi emisiunea "Saturday Night Live". Alec Baldwin mai are o fiică, Ireland, în vârstă de 24 de ani, cu fosta soţie, actriţa Kim Basinger, informează Mediafax.


Alec Baldwin și soția Hilaria:

