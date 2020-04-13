Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

VIDEO Formaţia Radiohead va oferi un concert online, în fiecare săptămână, până la finalul izolării

de Red. Life     HotNews.ro
Luni, 13 aprilie 2020, 13:51 Life | Showbiz


Radiohead in concert
Radiohead in concert
Foto: Captura Instagram
Formaţia rock britanică Radiohead va difuza în fiecare săptămână concerte din arhivă pe canalul propriu de YouTube până la finalul izolării, au anunţat membrii pe reţelele de socializare.

"Acum că nu mai aveţi de ales, indiferent dacă doriţi să petreceţi o seară liniştită acasă sau nu, vă prezentăm primul concert dintr-o listă de mai multe din cadrul Radiohead Public Library pe care le vom publica pe canalul YouTube al Radiohead", a declarat grupul pe Instagram.

"Vom dezvălui unul pe săptămână până când restricţiile legate de situaţia noastră actuală vor fi ridicate sau până când nu mai rămâne niciun show să vă propunem".
Grupul a publicat primul concert - "Live From a Tent in Dublin". Concertul a avut loc pe hipodromul din Punchestown, în comitatul Kildare din Irlanda, în octombrie 2000.

Această întâlnire săptămânală se adaugă recentelor cadouri făcute de Radiohead fanilor. În decembrie, grupul a decis să publice întreaga discografie pe YouTube. Cu câteva luni mai devreme, liderul Thom Yorke a făcut publice 18 ore de înregistrări pentru albumul de studio "Ok Computer".

Radiohead a fost inclusă anul trecut în Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Trupa rock alternativ Radiohead a fost înfiinţată în 1985, în Marea Britanie, şi este formată din Thom Yorke (voce, chitară), Jonny Greenwood (chitară), Colin Greenwood (bas, clape), Ed O'Brien (chitară) şi Philip Selway (tobe).

Grupul a cunoscut succesul odată cu lansarea single-ului „Creep”, în 1992, iar albumul de debut, „Pablo Honey”, a apărut în 1993. Au urmat opt materiale de studio - în rândul cărora se remarcă albumul „OK Computer” (1997).

Formaţia a primit trei premii Grammy şi un MTV Video Music Award, susține News.ro.









Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.

















416 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Life
Călătorii
Portrete din Multime
Style Report
Povestiri Urbane
Muzica
Showbiz
Prin oraș
Acasă
Natural
Fun



ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
17:09 VIDEO Cum a adaptat formația Bucovina melodia "Spune tu, Vânt" în timpul pandemiei de Covid-19
17:05 Conducerea Spitalului Județean din Focșani, preluată de comandantul Spitalului Militar Brașov
17:03 Mii de pakistanezi ignoră ordinele de izolare socială; „Dumnezeu este cu noi”
16:56 Coronavirus Italia: Regiunea Veneto, în faza a doua, relaxează măsurile de izolare: de la jogging, la picnic cu familia
16:52 Sfidează pandemia de Covid-19: Peste 1000 de fani la un meci de fotbal din Belarus
16:40 Cum va arăta finalul sezonului în curs - Înțelegerea dintre UEFA și cluburi
16:37 Ministru japonez: Acordul climatic Paris riscă să fie anulat din cauza crizei pandemiei
16:28 Cum funcționează predarea exclusiv online pentru profesori: ”Eu acum fac un minim necesar din ceea ce ar trebui”
16:27 Germania se pregătește să ridice progresiv restricțiile impuse de coronavirus / Condiție necesară: Mască de protecție, unde distanțarea socială nu e posibilă
16:18 VIDEO Povestea uimitoarei întoarceri de situație a misiunii Apollo 13 - Un eșec mai valoros decât o victorie
16:07 Primăria Capitalei a stopat toaletările pentru această primăvară și vară
16:00 Cramele propun degustări online pentru că vânzările de vinuri au scăzut dramatic
15:57 Cum s-a trezit Francisc Doboș acuzat de antisemitism „Cineva a interpretat că eu i-aș fi asemănat pe evrei cu un virus”
15:56 Relaxarea legislației concurenței pentru tratarea bolnavilor de COVID-19: Companiile farmaceutice au voie să se coordoneze astfel încât să nu existe discontinuități în aprovizionarea cu medicamente
Ultimele 24 de ore
Întâlniri on-line | #deladistanță

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

Grav afectată de coronavirus, Spania se întoarce de luni la muncă. Sanchez: E important să vorbim acum despre reconstrucția economică și socială
Băsescu cere „repornirea economiei, acum” si propune un plan masiv de investiții: „Ce zici Ludovice? Să știi că eu idei mai am. Dar tu...poți?”
Coronavirus în lume: Numărul de infecții din China, la maximul ultimelor 6 săptămâni / Epidemia ia viteză în Rusia
Coronavirusul face ca sistemul imunitar al pacientului să se autodistrugă
Protocol nou: Pacienții cu coronavirus vor purta brățară de identificare. Ce se întâmplă în cazul decesului și ce trebuie să facă rudele
Un fost senator, amendat de Poliție după ce i-a pregătit soției o masă romantică pe plajă la Eforie
UPDATE Alte opt decese din cauza coronavirusului în România. Bilanțul a ajuns la 314
​Stau la bloc, cum pot primi lumina de Înviere? 38 de întrebări și răspunsuri oficiale legate de sărbătorile pascale și deplasările în perioada stării de urgență
Administrația Trump ia în calcul data de 1 mai pentru relaxarea restricțiilor impuse pentru limitarea răspândirii coronavirusului. „Vedem lumina de la capătul tunelului”
Harta pe județe a seniorilor României. Cifrele care arată cât de gravă ar putea deveni problema COVID-19 dacă nu se iau măsuri


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne