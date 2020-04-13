VIDEO Formaţia Radiohead va oferi un concert online, în fiecare săptămână, până la finalul izolării

"Vom dezvălui unul pe săptămână până când restricţiile legate de situaţia noastră actuală vor fi ridicate sau până când nu mai rămâne niciun show să vă propunem".
Grupul a publicat primul concert - "Live From a Tent in Dublin". Concertul a avut loc pe hipodromul din Punchestown, în comitatul Kildare din Irlanda, în octombrie 2000.
Această întâlnire săptămânală se adaugă recentelor cadouri făcute de Radiohead fanilor. În decembrie, grupul a decis să publice întreaga discografie pe YouTube. Cu câteva luni mai devreme, liderul Thom Yorke a făcut publice 18 ore de înregistrări pentru albumul de studio "Ok Computer".
Radiohead a fost inclusă anul trecut în Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Trupa rock alternativ Radiohead a fost înfiinţată în 1985, în Marea Britanie, şi este formată din Thom Yorke (voce, chitară), Jonny Greenwood (chitară), Colin Greenwood (bas, clape), Ed O'Brien (chitară) şi Philip Selway (tobe).
