VIDEO Formaţia Radiohead va oferi un concert online, în fiecare săptămână, până la finalul izolării

Now that you have no choice whether or not you fancy a quiet night in, we hereby present the first of several LIVE SHOWS from the Radiohead Public Library now coming to Radiohead’s YouTube channel. Starting tomorrow (Thursday) at 10pm UK/2pm PT/5pm ET with Live From a Tent In Dublin - October 2000, we will be releasing one a week until either the restrictions resulting from current situation are eased, or we run out of shows. Which will be first? No-one knows. Link in bio.