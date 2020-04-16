VIDEO Cum poți ajunge să joci alături de Leonardo DiCaprio şi Robert De Niro în ultimul lor film regizat de Martin Scorsese

DiCaprio şi De Niro au anunţat provocarea printr-o înregistrare video publicată pe contul de Instagram al lui DiCaprio.
„Cele mai vulnerabile dintre comunităţile noastre au nevoie de sprijinul nostru mai mult ca niciodată”, a spus Robert De Niro.
Pe lângă apariţia în film şi o zi petrecută pe platourile de filmare, câştigătorul va putea să participe şi la premiera lungmetrajului alături de cei trei cineaşti.
„Dacă v-aţi întrebat vreodată cum este să lucrezi cu marele Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro şi cu mine, asta este şansa voastră”, a transmis DiCaprio.
Între alte oferte din cadrul „All in Challenge” se numără şansa ca Justin Bieber să cânte „One Less Lonely Girl” în casa câştigătorului şi ocazia de a apărea în următorul film al lui Kevin Hart.
„Killers of the Flower Moon” este bazat pe romanul omonim al lui David Grann despre o anchetă FBI din anii 1920, informează News.ro.
We recently launched #AmericasFoodFund to help make sure every family in need gets access to food at this critical time. Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever. That’s why we’re asking you to help us with the #AllinChallenge. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance. Robert and I are going to be starring in a new movie called Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. We want to offer you a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of us, and attend the premiere. To take part, please go to allinchallenge.com and donate whatever you can. 100% of your donation will go to @MealsonWheelsAmerica, @NoKidHungry and #AmericasFoodFund (@wckitchen & @feedingamerica) @officiallymcconaughey, @theellenshow and @iamjamiefoxx, will you go all in with us?