Arnold Schwarzenegger va deveni bunic

"Nu fac presiuni, pentru că ştiu că se va întâmpla în cele din urmă. Depinde de Chris şi de ea când vor dori să o facă", a spus Arnold.
Chris Pratt, în vârstă de 40 de ani, şi Katherine Schwarzenegger, în vârstă de 30 de ani, s-au căsătorit anul trecut.
Chris Pratt mai are un copil, Jack, în vârstă de 7 ani, cu fosta soţie, actriţa Anna Faris, informează Mediafax.
View this post on Instagram
I’m so proud of my darling on the success of her book!! She smartly delayed the rest of the book tour and, like the rest of us, hunkered down inside. If you’re going stir crazy and need something to do between refreshing #covid19 on Twitter might I suggest this great read!? Something truly good for the soul. Click the link in my bio and get #TheGiftOfForgiveness delivered to your door!