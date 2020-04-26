Español
Arnold Schwarzenegger va deveni bunic

de Red. Life     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 26 aprilie 2020, 16:50 Life | Showbiz


Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Foto: Captura Instagram
Actorul american Chris Pratt, celebru pentru rolul din franciza "Gardienii galaxiei", şi fiica cea mare a lui Arnold Schwarzenegger, scriitoarea Katherine, aşteaptă primul lor copil.

Recent, Arnold Schwarzenegger a declarat că abia aşteaptă să devină bunic, dar că nu se grăbeşte.

"Nu fac presiuni, pentru că ştiu că se va întâmpla în cele din urmă. Depinde de Chris şi de ea când vor dori să o facă", a spus Arnold.

Chris Pratt, în vârstă de 40 de ani, şi Katherine Schwarzenegger, în vârstă de 30 de ani, s-au căsătorit anul trecut.

Chris Pratt mai are un copil, Jack, în vârstă de 7 ani, cu fosta soţie, actriţa Anna Faris, informează Mediafax.









