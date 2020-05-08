Español
Chitaristul Brian May, spitalizat după ce s-a accidentat în timpul unei sesiuni de grădinărit

de Red. Life     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 8 mai 2020, 10:24 Life | Showbiz


Brian May si problemele din izolare
Brian May si problemele din izolare
Foto: Captura Instagram
Chitaristul Brian May, cofondator al trupei Queen, a anunţat pe Instagram că a fost spitalizat după o sesiune „prea entuziastă” de grădinărit.

El a suferit o ruptură a muşchilor fesieri. May a publicat o fotografie şi o înregistrare video pe Instagram pentru a face anunţul inedit.

„Am reuşit să îmi rup în fâşii muşchiul gluteal într-un moment de grădinărit prea entuziast”.

El a spus că durerea este constantă şi are nevoie de ajutor pentru a se deplasa, dar că încă aşteaptă să afle cât de gravă este situaţia, informează News.ro.

View this post on Instagram

Reality check ! For me. No - the Virus didn’t get me yet - thank God. Hope you’re all keeping extra-safe out there. A decision to relax controls doesn’t suddenly make the danger go away. But me ?? Yes, I’ve been quiet. Reason ? As well as getting over-stretched and harassed by too many demands ... I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening. So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself. Turns out I did a thorough job - this is a couple of days ago - and I won’t be able to walk for a while ... or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless. So, folks ... I need to go dark for a while, getting some complete rest, at home. Please, please don’t send me sympathy - I just need some healing silence for a while. I’ll be back - but I need the complete break. OK ? Thanks. Take care out there. Bri

A post shared by Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal) on







Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.















1413 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
