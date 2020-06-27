Español
FOTO Cum și-a uimit Shania Twain (54 de ani) fanii cu o imagine rară pe Instagram

de Red. Life     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 27 iunie 2020, 11:07


Shania Twain
Shania Twain
Foto: Captura Instagram
Este una dintre cele mai apreciate vedete de peste Ocean, cucerind multă lume cu muzica ei. Shania Twain va împlini 55 de ani pe 28 august, iar recent și-a uimit fanii din întreaga lume cu o imagine rară, de colecție.

Artista a postat pe Instagram o fotografie de acum mulți ani, din vremea adolescenței. Este o imagine rară care o înfățișează pe cântăreața născută la Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

A debutat în muzică în 1983, iar melodii precum "That don't impress me much", "You're still the one", "Man! I feel like a woman", "From this moment on" sau "Forever and always" au cunoscut succesul la nivel mondial.

Cum arăta Shania Twain în adolescență, imagine de colecție:

View this post on Instagram

Two awesome teachers from Fort Saskatchewan reached out to me about graduation this year, so I just wanted to say... Congratulations to the graduates of 2020! \uD83C\uDDE8\uD83C\uDDE6\uD83C\uDF89 I'm sure this is not the graduation you imagined, but you should be proud of what you have achieved. I never got to experience going to college and I know a lot of you out there didn't get that opportunity either. I wish I had and to have had teachers like them to inspire me. It is a privilege to go to school.⁠⠀ As the next generation, you are on your way to becoming the future leaders of this world and from what I've seen so far, you're going to use your power to change society for the better ❤ Keep learning, keep progressing \uD83C\uDF93

A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain) on


Shania Twain, la 54 de ani:



Shania Twain, în tinerețe:













      
    Impresionat - sa stii sa pretuiesti!!! (Sâmbătă, 27 iunie 2020, 12:29)

    ..13 [utilizator]

    "It is a privilege to go to school.⁠⠀

    As the next generation, you are on your way to becoming the future leaders of this world and from what I've seen so far, you're going to use your power to change society for the better ❤ Keep learning, keep progressing "

    Get into action!


