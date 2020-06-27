FOTO Cum și-a uimit Shania Twain (54 de ani) fanii cu o imagine rară pe Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Two awesome teachers from Fort Saskatchewan reached out to me about graduation this year, so I just wanted to say... Congratulations to the graduates of 2020! \uD83C\uDDE8\uD83C\uDDE6\uD83C\uDF89 I'm sure this is not the graduation you imagined, but you should be proud of what you have achieved. I never got to experience going to college and I know a lot of you out there didn't get that opportunity either. I wish I had and to have had teachers like them to inspire me. It is a privilege to go to school.⁠⠀ As the next generation, you are on your way to becoming the future leaders of this world and from what I've seen so far, you're going to use your power to change society for the better ❤ Keep learning, keep progressing \uD83C\uDF93