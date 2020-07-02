Español
FOTO Eroina din Armageddon a ajuns la 43 de ani - Cum arată fiica celebrului Steven Tyler

de Red. Life     HotNews.ro
Joi, 2 iulie 2020, 11:16 Life | Showbiz


Liv Tyler
Liv Tyler
Foto: Instagram
A atras toate privirile în Armageddon, un film cu încasări de peste 553 de milioane de dolari, o producție din 1998. Au trecut ceva ani de atunci, iar Liv Tyler a împlinit recent 43 de ani. Mai este, de asemenea, cunoscută drept fiica lui Steven Tyler, celebru solist al trupei Aerosmith.

A cunoscut consacrarea pentru rolul Grace Stamper din Armageddon, iar de atunci a mai putut fi văzută în producții precum The Lord of the Rings, Jersey Girl, Reign over me sau The Incredible Hulk.

De asemenea, a mai putut fi admirată în videoclipurile pentru "Crazy" și "I don't wanna miss a thing", melodii ale celor de la Aerosmith. Pe 1 iulie, Liv a împlinit 43 de ani.

Liv Tyler, în Armaggedon:



Liv Tyler, în Crazy:



Steven Tyler, postare de ziua fiicei sale Liv la împlinirea celor 43 de ani:




View this post on Instagram

@theellenshow \uD83E\uDD70\uD83D\uDC8B

A post shared by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on







3700 vizualizari

















3700 vizualizari

  • +3 (3 voturi)    
    Tot ieri... (Joi, 2 iulie 2020, 12:03)

    Laurentiu78 [utilizator]

    a fost si ziua Oliviei de Havilland...104 ani!


