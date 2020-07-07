Español
VIDEO Diva anilor 2000, trecut vs prezent: Cum arată și cum încearcă Britney Spears să-și impresioneze fanii dansând

de Red. Life     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 7 iulie 2020, 11:05 Life | Showbiz


Britney Spears
Britney Spears
Foto: Instagram
Albumul "Baby One More Time" din 1999 i-a adus consacrarea la nivel mondial, fiind vândut în peste 30 de milioane de exemplare. Succesul a continuat pentru adolescenta născută în Kentwood, Louisiana, cu "Oops!...I Did It Again". Între timp, puștoaica Britney Spears a ajuns la aproape 39 de ani, iar vedeta încearcă să-și țină fanii aproape prin diverse postări pe Instagram.

A fost una dintre cele mai mediatizate vedete la începutul anilor 2000, reușind să aibă nu mai puțin de zece single-uri care au ajuns pe locul 1 în lume. Printre ele se numără ”Baby One More Time” (1999), „(You Drive Me) Crazy” (1999), „Born to Make You Happy” (1999), „Oops!... I Did It Again” (2000), „Me Against the Music” (2003), „Toxic” (2004) sau „Everytime” (2004).

Albume:

Baby One More Time (1999)
Oops!... I Did It Again (2000)
Britney (2001)
In the Zone (2003)
Blackout (2007)
Circus (2008)
Femme Fatale (2011)
Britney Jean (2013)
Glory (2016)

Cum arată și mai ales cum încearcă Britney Spears (38 de ani) să-și impresioneze fanii pe Instagram:



Britney Spears, la începutul carierei:













