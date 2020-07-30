Español
FOTO Idol al adolescenților în anii 90 - Alicia Silverstone, colaborarea de succes cu Aerosmith și cum arată la 43 de ani

de Red. Life     HotNews.ro
Joi, 30 iulie 2020, 8:49 Life | Showbiz


Alicia Silverstone
Alicia Silverstone
Foto: Captura YouTube
Și-a făcut debutul în cinematografie în 1993, în filmul The Crush. A devenit rapid un idol al adolescenților de pretutindeni după ce a apărut într-o serie de videoclipuri ale celor de la Aerosmith. Alicia Silverstone a ajuns între timp la 43 de ani, iar privind în urmă spune că datorează mult filmului "Clueless", acolo unde a jucat rolul principal.

A pătruns în casele românilor în prima parte a anilor 90, atunci când colaborarea cu trupa Aerosmith a dus la apariția ei în videoclipurile pieselor "Crying", "Amazing" și "Crazy".

Pe 4 octombrie va împlini 44 de ani. A fost căsătorită cu Christopher Jarecki (2005-2018) și are un băiat în vârstă de 9 ani.

Cum arată în prezent cea care era unul dintre idolii adolescenților în anii 90:




Alicia Silverstone, în videoclipurile celor de la Aerosmith:







Alicia Silverstone în Clueless:


Alicia Silverstone, filmografie:

1993 The Crush Darian/Adrian Forrester
1995 Le Nouveau monde / Trudy Wadd
1995 Hideaway / Regina Harrison
1995 Clueless / Cher Horowitz
1995 The Babysitter / Jennifer
1996 True Crime / Mary Giordano
1997 Batman & Robin / Batgirl/Barbara Wilson
1997 Excess Baggage / Emily Hope
1999 Blast from the Past / Eve Vrustikoff
2000 Love's Labour's Lost / Prințesa Franței
2002 Global Heresy / Natalie "Nat" Bevin
2003 Scorched / Sheila Rio
2004 Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed / Heather Jasper-Howe
2005 Beauty Shop / Lynn
2005 Silence Becomes You / Violet
2006 Stormbreaker / Jack Starbright
2008 Tropic Thunder / Ea însăși
2009 My Mother's Red Hat
2011 The Art of Getting By / Ms. Herman
2011 Butter / Jill Emmet
2012 Vamps / Goody
2013 Ass Backwards / Laurel
2013 Gods Behaving Badly / Kate
2014 Angels in Stardust / Tammy.






2470 vizualizari

  • -2 (4 voturi)    
    Ca la 50. (Joi, 30 iulie 2020, 9:32)

    Lok [utilizator]

    Prostitutia lasa urme adanci. Fetelor stati departe de actorie.


