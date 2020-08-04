Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

FOTO Nicole Scherzinger, ipostaze provocatoare alături de noul iubit - Stilul de viață care ajută frumusețea, dar și bisturiul

de Red. Life     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 4 august 2020, 10:18 Life | Showbiz


Nicole Scherzinger
Nicole Scherzinger
Foto: Instagram
A împlinit recent 42 de ani, dar nu-i arată. Nicole Scherzinger rămâne una dintre artistele cu mare priză la public de ani buni. Spune că și-a menținut frumusețea datorită stilului de viață, al exercițiilor și a somnului de calitate. Ar fi trecut însă și pe lângă bisturiu, după cum a precizat în anumite momente presa mondenă.

Nicole (cunoscută inițial din colaborarea cu The Pussycat Dolls) îi încânta pe fani în ultima perioadă cu postări alături de ultimul iubit, Thom Evans. Acesta este un fost rugbist și actual fotomodel.

De-a lungul timpului, ambii au avut relații mediatizate de către presa tabloidă. În vârstă de 35 de ani, Tom a avut partenere precum Caggie Dunlop, Jessica Lowndes, actrița Kelly Brook și Iveta Lukosiute.

De cealaltă parte, la Nicole putem scoate în evidență din listă nume precum Lewis Hamilton, Grigor Dimitrov, Dane Cook, Will.I.Am, Ed Sheeran sau DJ Calvin Harris.

Nicole a apelat și la ajutorul operațiilor în menținerea frumuseței, tenul lipsit de riduri și buzele pline putând fi o dovadă în acest sens. De asemenea, și bustul vedetei a suferit modificări vizibile de-a lungul anilor. Cântăreața a negat mereu că și-ar fi făcut unele corecții estetice.

Nicole, trecut vs prezent:



Cum arată Nicole și Tom, actualul iubit:



View this post on Instagram

A Birthday Prayer Of Gratitude • Thank you God for another year around the sun. For a new day, fresh breath in my lungs and my heart beating stronger than ever, I am so grateful. Thank you for your grace and this unexpected gift of time. Thank you for the joy and overwhelming love I am able to receive today from family, friends and so many around the world. Thank you for being so good to me and for never giving up on me, you’ve shown me the true meaning of love, happiness & peace, and I am eternally grateful. Your little Nicole xo • It’s so important to take time to reflect on how fortunate and blessed we are, now more so than ever. Hold on, don’t lose faith. God is good.

A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzinger) on



View this post on Instagram

\uD83C\uDF05\uD83C\uDF0A\uD83D\uDC96 @te11

A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzinger) on










Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.

















1749 vizualizari

  • +2 (6 voturi)    
    Romancele Noastre sunt Mult Mai Frumoase (Marţi, 4 august 2020, 10:22)

    un domn [utilizator]

    Si Voluptueuse...
    • +2 (2 voturi)    
      daca bei suficient... (Marţi, 4 august 2020, 10:56)

      muciflenduri [utilizator] i-a raspuns lui un domn

      Cand te faci manga esti predispus sa fii mai ingaduitor. Zi-mi ce procent din 'romancele noastre' arata mai bine la 42 de ani, sa iti calculez alcoolemia.
  • 0 (0 voturi)    
    Ce articol interesant... (Marţi, 4 august 2020, 10:40)

    Godzillagrrr [utilizator]

    ����‍♂️
  • +2 (2 voturi)    
    dupa posibilitati, coane Fanica (Marţi, 4 august 2020, 10:43)

    ..13 [utilizator]

    Fiecare cu bucatica sa..

    Dar peisajul incantator.


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Life
Călătorii
Portrete din Multime
Style Report
Povestiri Urbane
Muzica
Showbiz
Prin oraș
Acasă
Natural
Fun



ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
11:25 Hunedoara nu mai are paturi ATI pentru Covid-19. trei pacienți, transferați la Arad
11:25 Fost șef al „Apelor Române”, reținut de DNA. El e acuzat că a luat mită 1 milion de euro
11:19 Grecia va începe să taxeze turiștii pentru servicii medicale / Cât vor avea de scos din buzunar persoanele care necesită îngrijire medicală
11:15 Salvare ca în filme: Trei marinari, găsiți după ce au scris SOS cu pietre pe plaja unei minuscule insule din Pacific
11:06 IT-iștii sunt mai îngrijorați de securitatea datelor din corporațiile în care lucrează decât de securitatea propriei case - studiu
11:00 Boala descoperită de cercetătorii canadieni la un os de dinozaur vechi de 76 de milioane de ani
10:43 „Strategie de rezervă”: Musk anunță că Tesla va construi o camionetă „normală” dacă Cybertruck nu se va vinde
10:42 Căderea piloților și a stewardeselor. Marea depresiune din industria aviatică, prin ochii angajaților
10:41 Anunțuri de București: Apartamente cu miros de nou și bărbați însurați greșit
10:38 Tomac răspunde acuzațiilor de blat ale USR: Unii consilieri locali ai USR au plecat la PSD București „ciuma roșie”
10:25 ​DOCUMENT Sporuri de 40% pentru directorii DSP-urilor și de 30% pentru funcționari, în timpul stării de alertă. DSP-urile, campioanele gafelor dintre instituțiile care ar trebui să gestioneze epidemia
10:24 ANAF nu și-a atins obiectivul de încasări în 2019, dar a colectat mai mult decât în 2018 (raport)
10:24 Platformele digitale intră în vizorul Comisiei Europene - se pregătește DAC 7!
10:22 Digisport: Super transferuri pregătite și traseu infernal pentru CFR până în grupele Champions League. Duminică aflăm prima adversară
Ultimele 24 de ore
Întâlniri on-line | #deladistanță

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

INTERACTIV Harta cazurilor active de COVID-19 și harta cazurilor noi din ultima zi în fiecare județ din țară
Coronavirus în Romania: 823 de noi cazuri raportate în ultimele 24 de ore, bilanțul ajunge la 54.009
Notele la Religie ar putea dispărea din toamnă, iar muzica și desenul să nu mai fie obligatorii la gimnaziu / Limba latină, scoasă de tot - variante de plan-cadru
Liderul USR București a explicat de ce PMP a fost ”sărită” în alianța politică din Capitală: ”Lucrul acesta a cântărit decisiv”
VIDEO Titlul rămâne în Ardeal - CFR Cluj întoarce rezultatul contra Craiovei (3-1) și este campioana României pentru al treilea sezon consecutiv
Fostul rege Juan Carlos părăsește Spania, în urma suspiciunilor de corupție
Tânăr înjunghiat după ce a sărit în apărarea unei femei agresate pe stradă de fostul concubin
Suedia: Doliu și furie după uciderea unei fete de 12 ani / Tot mai multe atacuri armate au loc în țara scandinavă
Un bărbat a murit după un conflict ce a avut loc luni noapte în București / Digi 24: Cel ucis era liderul clanului Duduianu
SUA: Misterul pachetelor cu semințe trimise din China a fost elucidat de către oficialii americani


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN28
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne