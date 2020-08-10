VIDEO Cum șochează actrița Alyssa Milano pe Instagram - Ce i se întâmplă din cauza Covid-19 la patru luni distanță de la primele simptome: "Poartă naibii masca!"

- "Nu am fost niciodată atât de bolnavă în viața mea. Totul m-a durut, am pierdut mirosul. Simțeam de parcă un elefant se așezase pe pieptul meu. Nu puteam să respir, nu puteam înghiți. Am pierdut 4 kilograme în două săptămâni.
- Eram derutată. Nu aveam febră foarte mare, dar durerile de cap erau îngrozitoare. Am avut toate simptomele coronavirusului".
"Amețeli, anomalii intestinale, ciclu neregulat, palpitații ale inimii, dificultatea respirației, pierderea memoriei pe termen scurt".
Alyssa a spus că urmează să doneze plasmă, cu speranța că ar putea salva o viață.
This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom. At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE. After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab. I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people.)❤️
