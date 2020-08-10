Español
VIDEO Cum șochează actrița Alyssa Milano pe Instagram - Ce i se întâmplă din cauza Covid-19 la patru luni distanță de la primele simptome: "Poartă naibii masca!"

de Red. Life     HotNews.ro
Luni, 10 august 2020, 9:30 Life | Showbiz


Alyssa Milano
Alyssa Milano
Foto: Instagram
Actrița Alyssa Milano (47 de ani) a avut o postare menită să-i responsabilizeze pe toți cei care nu respectă niciun fel de reguli atunci când vine vorba despre Covid-19. Cunoscută în România în special datorită rolului Phoebe Halliwell din serialul "Farmece", Alyssa a povestit experiența avută cu coronavirusul și ce i se întâmplă și acum la patru luni distanță de la primele simptome.

Actrița are 2.8 milioane de urmăritori pe contul personal de Instagram, iar în ultima postare le-a arătat fanilor unul dintre efectele Covid-19 asupra organismului său la patru luni distanță de la primele simptome: căderea masivă a părului.

Alyssa Milano și efectele Covid-19:


Cum descrie actrița lupta cu Covid-19
  • "Nu am fost niciodată atât de bolnavă în viața mea. Totul m-a durut, am pierdut mirosul. Simțeam de parcă un elefant se așezase pe pieptul meu. Nu puteam să respir, nu puteam înghiți. Am pierdut 4 kilograme în două săptămâni.
  • Eram derutată. Nu aveam febră foarte mare, dar durerile de cap erau îngrozitoare. Am avut toate simptomele coronavirusului".
A făcut două teste care au ieșit ambele negative. "Am făcut și un test serologic după ce mi-am mai revenit. Negativ. Testele pot fi greșite, nu cunoști numărul adevărat de infecții", a spus vedeta.

Alyssa a fost diagnosticată cu noul tip de coronavirus pe 2 aprilie.

Cum se simte la patru luni distanță după primele simptome de Covid-19

"Amețeli, anomalii intestinale, ciclu neregulat, palpitații ale inimii, dificultatea respirației, pierderea memoriei pe termen scurt".

"Am Covid-19. Să știți că sistemul nostru de testare nu este infailibil și că nu cunoaștem numărul adevărat de pacienți. De asemenea, vreau să știți că această boală nu este o glumă. Am crezut că mor. M-am simțit ca și cum aș muri".

Alyssa a spus că urmează să doneze plasmă, cu speranța că ar putea salva o viață.

În finalul postării, actrița cunoscută în România în special din serialul "Farmece" îi îndeamnă pe toți să poate mască, să se spele pe mâini și să păstreze distanțarea fizică.

Alyssa Milano, în luna aprilie:

This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom. At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE. After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab. I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people.)❤️

