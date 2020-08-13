Español
FOTO Scenă memorabilă din James Bond reprodusă de Halle Berry la 18 ani distanță - Motivul pentru care actrița nu are un iubit

de Red. Life     HotNews.ro
Joi, 13 august 2020, 9:05 Life | Showbiz


Halle Berry
Halle Berry
Foto: Instagram
​În 2002 a jucat în seria James Bond (Die Another Day) alături de Pierce Brosnan, iar secvența ieșirii din apă în costum de baie a fost îndelung apreciată și comentată. La 18 ani distanță, Halle Berry (ajunsă între timp la vârsta de 54 de ani) a reprodus, la un alt nivel, celebrele imagini.

Pe 14 august va împlini 54 de ani, iar mișcarea o ajută să se mențină și să arate foarte bine. Halle are peste 6.3 milioane de urmăritori pe Instagram, iar nu o dată și-a îndemnat fanii să facă mișcare pentru a avea o viață mai sănătoasă.

Are doi copii (Nahla - 12 ani și Maceo - 6 ani). Primul este din relația cu Gabriel Aubry, iar al doilea din căsătoria cu Olivier Martinez (de care a divorțat în 2016).

Este singură de trei ani

Într-un live pe Instagram din izolare, actrița a precizat că este singură după divorțul de tatăl lui Maceo. "Am fost destul de singură, merg pe trei ani deja (n.r. de la acel moment).

Am fost mereu deschisă relațiilor de-a lungul vieții, dar am decis acum să iau o pauză pentru a petrece timp cu mine. A fost atât de bine, încât am zis că ar putea rămâne chiar așa", a precizat Halle.

Halle Berry, aceeași ipostază la 18 ani distanță:


View this post on Instagram

Never been a shady beach. \uD83D\uDE02

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on


Halle Berry, secvență din James Bond (Die Another Day) alături de Pierce Brosnan:



Halle Berry, la aproape 54 de ani:









