FOTO Samuel L. Jackson și cel mai important rol al vieții - Postarea înduioșătoare cu care i-a cucerit pe fanii din întreaga lume

de Red. Life     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 19 august 2020, 11:07 Life | Showbiz


Samuel L. Jackson
Samuel L. Jackson
Foto: Instagram
Este unul dintre cei mai apreciați actori de la Hollywood, iar colaborările cu regizorul Quentin Tarantino au adus mereu filme cu încasări de top. Samuel L. Jackson (71 de ani) a postat pe Instagram două fotografii cu care i-a cucerit încă o dată pe fanii din întreaga lume.

Actorul a postat pe contul personal de Instagram două fotografii în care apare alături de LaTanya Richardson, soția sa.

"Dansul" celor doi a început în urmă cu 50 de ani, iar de 40 de ani a devenit unul oficial. De patru decenii, cei doi sunt căsătoriți, iar actorul a dorit să marcheze acest lucru și pe rețelele sociale.

Emoția este simțită la tot pasul în postarea celui care mai degrabă pare un dur, mai ales prin natura rolurilor pe care le-a întruchipat de-a lungul carierei.

Pe rând, de-a lungul vieții împreună a condus el, apoi ea, apoi totul a devenit un întreg, iar de 18.250 de zile sufletul îi cântă de bucurie alături de soție.

Cei doi au împreună o fiică - Zoe, născută pe 28 martie 1982 (38 de ani).

Mai jos puteți vedea postarea plină de încărcare emoțională a lui Samuel L. Jackson:







