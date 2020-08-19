FOTO Samuel L. Jackson și cel mai important rol al vieții - Postarea înduioșătoare cu care i-a cucerit pe fanii din întreaga lume

View this post on Instagram

50 years ago we started dancing, it was all fun & games. 40 years ago today, shit got real! The slow drag of our lives pressed together, I led sometimes, sometimes she did. We finally found that rhythm where there was no leader, we moved as one. We’re still glued together, hip to hip, a holding each other up, not covering as much of the floor, but owning & loving the space that’s ours. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY @ltjackson_ Love \uD83D\uDC95 You for keeping me on my toes & on the beat for 18,250 days. You make my soul \uD83C\uDFB6 sing‼️Don’t change the tune, we’re not done dancing\uD83D\uDDA4\uD83D\uDDA4\uD83D\uDDA4\uD83D\uDDA4\uD83D\uDC97