FOTO Cât de mult a schimbat-o izolarea pe o cântăreață celebră - Cum arată după săptămâni bune de stat acasă

de Red. Life     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 19 august 2020, 14:29 Life | Showbiz


Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding
Foto: Captura Instagram
A vândut milioane de discuri, iar melodia "Love me like you do" a cunoscut recunoașterea mondială. Ellie Goulding este un nume cunoscut în industria muzicală, iar artista în vârstă de 33 de ani le-a arătat fanilor cât de mult a schimbat-o perioada petrecută în izolare.

Într-o postare recentă, Ellie le arată fanilor cât de mult s-a schimbat din punct de vedere fizic în izolarea cauzată de pandemia de coronavirus. Are un abdomen foarte bine conturat, mușchii brațelor la fel, iar unii dintre fani i-au scris că s-ar putea înscrie chiar la concursuri de profil.

Artista, care mărturisește că nu este deloc o fire sportivă, încearcă să le arate fanilor că motivația este importantă în viață. Ea îi îndeamnă pe aceștia să facă sport pentru a se păstra sănătoși (și din punct de vedere mental) în această perioadă grea pentru omenire din cauza Covid-19.

Cum arată în prezent Ellie Goulding, după săptămâni bune de izolare:

*There aren’t many muscular women in popular culture* \uD83E\uDD37\uD83C\uDFFC‍♀️ Nothing I do in the gym is for vanity. To me it isn’t intimidating or scary to be strong (in fact anyone who has met me knows I am the most pathetically shy and self deprecating person) When posting gym photos, I only ever wanted to show that with all the things I’ve overcome, keeping fit and strong has been my ultimate escape. I have no extraordinary athletic ability and I was crap at sports as a kid (I was so severely asthmatic I could barely even laugh without a coughing fit) but I’ve pushed myself and used all the willpower I can muster to keep at it. As hard as it is to stay motivated, especially right now, I still recommend it passionately for any mental health issues you are facing... even a small walk or jog. Ps - I didn’t do any exercise today because I didn’t want to! Might not tomorrow either. Love to all the strong women out there and to those just getting started- I am with you \uD83D\uDC99

Ellie Goulding, pe contul personal de Instagram:












    o intrebare (Miercuri, 19 august 2020, 14:40)

    nellino [utilizator]

    cine naiba mai vinde milioane de discuri in 2020??


