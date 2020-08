VIDEO Claudia Schiffer și tortul aniversar - Fotomodelul a împlinit 49 de ani

View this post on Instagram

Excited to announce that I am curating a very special exhibition on fashion photography from the 1990s. Showing @kunstpalast, March 2021. I’ll be sharing my personal journey, as well as the incredible work of some of the industry’s greatest artists… Can’t wait for everyone to see it \uD83D\uDCF8 #claudiaschifferkunstpalast #90sfashionphotography #kunstpalastdusseldorf