FOTO Atunci când operațiile estetice fac minuni - Cum arată la 52 de ani o vedetă din Baywatch

It took a long time to be comfortable in my own skin. There are a lot of societal and industry pressures to look perfect, and a lot of those I placed on myself. Giving up on being perfect is really hard and really amazing at the same time because it let me begin the work of becoming myself. I enjoy keeping fit and feeling good about how I look. I like how I feel when I do my hair and put on makeup. I like helping other women feel pretty. But most days I don’t wear any makeup and my hair is up in a baseball hat and I’m in sweats. I gain weight and I lose weight. I’m kind of dorky and a little clumsy. At the end of the day I think we’re all pretty much the same.