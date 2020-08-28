Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

FOTO Atunci când operațiile estetice fac minuni - Cum arată la 52 de ani o vedetă din Baywatch

de Red. Life     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 28 august 2020, 9:07 Life | Showbiz


Donna D'Errico
Donna D'Errico
Foto: Instagram
În urmă cu 24 de ani primea un rol în serialul Baywatch, unul care avea să-i schimbe cariera. De la acel moment a trecut prin multe în viață, inclusiv printr-o serie de operații estetice. Ajunsă la 52 de ani, Donna D'Errico (fost iepuraș Playboy) se poate lăuda cu un fizic de invidiat grație medicinei moderne. Îi dați vârsta pe care o are?

Donna a fost "Playmate-ul" lunii septembrie în 1995, iar apariția din Playboy a ajutat-o să fie cunoscută. La un singur an distanță a primit rolul din Baywatch, acolo unde s-a luptat cu <apa învolburată> pentru a salva vieți. Au fost în total 52 de episoade în care Donna a apărut.

A fost căsătorită timp de 11 ani cu rockerul Nikki Sixx (are împreună cu acesta o fată de 19 ani), de care a divorțat în 2007. Are și un al doilea copil, un băiat - Rhyan, acesta fiind adoptat.

Operațiile estetice nenumărate au ajutat-o ca la 52 de ani să arate precum în fotografiile de mai jos.






Trecut vs prezent:



A făcut nenumărate operații estetice:







Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.

















438 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Life
Călătorii
Portrete din Multime
Style Report
Povestiri Urbane
Muzica
Showbiz
Prin oraș
Acasă
Natural
Fun



ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
9:28 Primele mizerii de campanie. VIDEO cu presupuși militanți USR-PLUS, purtând peruci de femei și alungați de cetățeni indignați, distribuit masiv de pe conturi obscure de Facebook
9:19 ​Populația rezidentă în scădere cu aproape 100.000 de persoane/ Numărul emigranților îl depășește pe cel al imigranților cu aproape 31.000 de persoane
9:16 Harghita: Trei intervenții în doar 24 de ore pentru alungarea urșilor
9:07 FOTO Atunci când operațiile estetice fac minuni - Cum arată la 52 de ani o vedetă din Baywatch
8:54 ​Coronavirus în lume: Bilanțul global se apropie de pragul de 25 de milioane de cazuri
8:45 Ce se va întâmpla cu semifinala în care Naomi Osaka a refuzat să joace
8:39 Incredibilul caz al unui bărbat din Bacău, cu dublu transplant și nevăzător cu certificat nerevizuibil: Plimbat în plină pandemie la analize și comisii pentru a demonstra din nou că nu vede
8:29 Premierul Japoniei, gata să demisioneze din cauza unei boli cronice
8:17 Boris Johnson și-a angajat antrenor personal pentru a slăbi
7:40 Coronavirus: SUA au depășit pragul de 180.000 de morți
7:32 Din toamna viitoare, plata CAS-ului devine "vitală" pentru salariați. Doar plățile efective sunt cuantificate la stagiul de cotizare
7:05 VIDEO ​​Trump a acceptat nominalizarea pentru președinție: Biden este calul troian al socialismului și marioneta Chinei. Va demola visul american
6:32 Redeschiderea restaurantelor de la 1 septembrie va mai reduce presiunea pe șomajul din industria ospitalității. Vezi unde s-au pierdut cele mai multe joburi și care e județul cu cea mai mare rată a șomajului
5:27 ​Alegeri Locale 2020: Peste 100 de candidați în București - la Primăria Generală și primăriile de sector
Ultimele 24 de ore
Întâlniri on-line | #deladistanță

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

Coronavirus în România: Record absolut -1.504 de cazuri noi, la peste 25.000 de teste. Bilanțul atinge 83.150 / O nouă zi cu un număr mare de decese
Șeful Poliției Române confirmă că s-a întâlnit cu membri ai clanului Duduianu, noaptea: Am făcut un demers absolut legal, ca să rezolvăm lucrurile / Primele arme pe care le folosim sunt dialogul și convingerea, nu direct pistolul
În contradicție cu Comisia Europeană, Institutul de Sănătate și autoritatea de resort, Academia Română susține că implementarea tehnologiei 5G poate avea grave consecințe asupra sănătății populației
VIDEO Ce se știe despre confruntarea dintre vehicule militare și elicoptere rusești și blindate americane în Siria
Poliția Română, despre recolantarea mașinilor Poliției în albastru și galben: Noul design este în concordanță cu cel al altor state membre UE / Mașinile cu noul branding sunt vizibile de la aproape 500 de metri
VIDEO Protestatarii Black Lives Matter agresează o femeie și alte persoane care luau masa la restaurant în Washington D.C.
În plin scandal legat de interlopi, ministerul de Interne nu îl transferă pe Messi / Replica unui cititor: ”Voi vreți să îl pensionați la 45 de ani?”
Din culisele ședinței PSD. Cum arată strategia pentru moțiunea de cenzură și ce calcule interne se fac
Care sunt județele cu cele mai multe noi cazuri de COVID-19 / Cele mai puține îmbolnăviri - 5 - au fost raportate în Harghita
Câți copii s-au îmbolnăvit de COVID-19 în România și care sunt cele mai afectate grupe de vârstă


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN27
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne