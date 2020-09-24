Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

Gigi Hadid a devenit mamă. Supermodelul şi Zayn Malik au o fetiţă

de V.M.     HotNews.ro
Joi, 24 septembrie 2020, 22:18 Life | Showbiz


Zayn Malik si Gigi Hadid
Zayn Malik si Gigi Hadid
Foto: Captura YouTube
Celebrul model Gigi Hadid a devenit mamă la doar 25 de ani, ea şi Zayn Malik fiind părinţii unei fetiţe, scrie Mediafax.

Frumoasa Gigi Hadid a devenit pentru prima oară mamă. Celebrul model a postat pe Instagram o fotografie în care anunţă că micuţa lor s-a născut în acest weekend. La fel şi tatăl copilului, Zayn Malik, a scris câteva rânduri emoţionante.

„Fetiţa noastră este aici, sănătoasă şi frumoasă. Nu pot să vă descriu în cuvinte ce simt acum. Iubirea pe care o simt pentru acest omuleţ este peste aşteptări. Sunt recunoscător să o cunosc, mândru să spun că e a mea şi pentru viaţa pe care o vom avea împreună”, a scris Zayn pe Instagram.

Gigi Hadid trăieşte o frumoasă poveste de iubire alături de fostul membru al trupei One Direction. Gigi şi Zayn sunt împreună din 2015.





REFERINTE
VIDEO Topmodelul Gigi Hadid și cântărețul Zayn Malik vor avea un copil





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.

















924 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Life
Călătorii
Portrete din Multime
Style Report
Povestiri Urbane
Muzica
Showbiz
Prin oraș
Acasă
Natural
Fun



ESRI

Întâlniri on-line | #deladistanță

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

Curtea Constituțională a decis că alocațiile trebuie dublate
Ultimul sondaj înainte de alegerile de duminică. Nicușor Dan și Gabriela Firea, umăr la umăr în lupta pentru Primăria Capitalei
Coronavirus în România: Alte 1.639 de noi cazuri. Bilanțul a ajuns la 118.054 / 41 de decese în ultima zi
Alegeri SUA: Trump refuză să se angajeze la transferul pașnic al puterii
INTERACTIV Evoluția imobiliarelor în pandemie: Vânzările de imobile s-au prăbușit în timpul stării de urgență, însă prețurile au tot crescut față de anul trecut
VIDEO Rise Project: Clanul Sportivilor face campanie electorală pentru PSD
UPDATE România, pe lista celor șapte țări din UE în care evoluția epidemiei de COVID-19 provoacă „o mare îngrijorare”
Soțul șefei DIICOT a fost condamnat la 3 ani de închisoare cu suspendare în dosarul de corupție
​Business report: România importă un milion de tone de oțel-beton, adică 100% din necesar. Controale Inspecția Muncii: Ce aspecte vor viza inspectorii. Se câștigă mai bine la stat decât la privat. Cum echilibrăm balanța?
VIDEO Sharon Stone, dezvăluire din culisele de la Hollywood: El este actorul care sărută cel mai bine, nu poate fi comparat cu nimeni


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne