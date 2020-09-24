Gigi Hadid a devenit mamă. Supermodelul şi Zayn Malik au o fetiţă

Frumoasa Gigi Hadid a devenit pentru prima oară mamă. Celebrul model a postat pe Instagram o fotografie în care anunţă că micuţa lor s-a născut în acest weekend. La fel şi tatăl copilului, Zayn Malik, a scris câteva rânduri emoţionante.
„Fetiţa noastră este aici, sănătoasă şi frumoasă. Nu pot să vă descriu în cuvinte ce simt acum. Iubirea pe care o simt pentru acest omuleţ este peste aşteptări. Sunt recunoscător să o cunosc, mândru să spun că e a mea şi pentru viaţa pe care o vom avea împreună”, a scris Zayn pe Instagram.
Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful\uD83D\uDE4F\uD83C\uDFFD❤️ to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x