FOTO Jane Seymour, cele patru căsnicii și viața la 70 de ani - Cum arată în prezent eroii serialului Dr. Quinn

de Red. Life     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 20 octombrie 2020, 9:34 Life | Showbiz


Dr. Quinn
Dr. Quinn
Foto: Colaj foto
În anii 90', un serial american a avut succes (și) pe piața românească. Dr. Quinn renunța la luxul din Boston pentru a se lupta cu problemele de sănătate (și nu numai) ale oamenilor dintr-un orășel din Vestul Sălbatic, Colorado Springs. Joe Lando (Sully) i-a fost ajutor de nădejde absolventei de medicină. La aproape 30 de ani distanță, unii dintre actorii care au dat viață personajelor pot fi cu greu recunoscuți.

Serialul Dr. Quinn a fost produs între 1993 și 1998, având un total de șase sezoane și 149 de episoade.

Eroii principali ai serialului au fost Jane Seymour și Joe Lando.

Jane Seymour are 69 de ani (va împlini 70 pe 15 februarie), a fost căsătorită de patru ori, ultimul divorț fiind pronunțat în 2015. Primul mariaj a pornit în 1971, iar ultimul s-a încheiat în urmă cu cinci ani. Are patru copii.

Joe Lando va împlini 59 de ani pe 9 decembrie, are, de asemenea, 4 copii, iar soție îi este Kirsten Barlow (din 1997 și până în prezent).

Cum arată în prezent Jane Seymour și Joe Lando, eroii din filmul Dr. Quinn:



Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman:



Atunci și acum:



Jane Seymour:










