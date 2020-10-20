FOTO Jane Seymour, cele patru căsnicii și viața la 70 de ani - Cum arată în prezent eroii serialului Dr. Quinn

View this post on Instagram
Fun in the sun with Joe and his family in our @wallaroohats Open Hearts Infinity scarves! ☀️ In the second photo we look a little like bandits from the Wild West! What would our Wild West bandit names be, give us your best/funniest answers below! \uD83D\uDE06 Tap the link in bio to order your Open Hearts Infinity Scarves today! 100% of your purchase from @TheOpenHeartsFoundation website will benefit the foundation! ❤️
Wishing you all a very happy #OpenHeartsSunday! \uD83D\uDE0A Sometimes a walk is just what you need to get out of your head and gain new perspective. With your mask of course (mine is in hand only for the photo)! \uD83D\uDE37 What are some of the things you like to do to clear your mind?
Just when the caterpillar thought her life was over, she became a butterfly. \uD83E\uDD8B Over the course of our lives we all reach points where we feel the weight of the world on our shoulders. Remember that change is often uncomfortable but prosperity and happiness are around the corner! \uD83D\uDE0A I love wearing this shirt because it reminds me of my good friend @romadowney. \uD83D\uDC99
Today is #InternationalDayofCharity and I would like to thank all of you who have supported @theopenheartsfoundation throughout the years! ❤️ You’ve helped so many wonderful organizations thrive. 100 percent of all Open Hearts Infinity Scarves purchased through the Open Hearts Foundation website support the foundation. Tap the link in my bio to learn more about what we do and to order yours today! \uD83D\uDE0A
It’s #NationalWomensHealthAndFitnessDay!Try saying that five times in a row! \uD83D\uDE05 Now more than ever it’s important for us to find ways to move. For me, these steps are a great way to work up a sweat and alleviate some stress. \uD83D\uDCAA\uD83C\uDFFB What are some ways you’re staying healthy and active?