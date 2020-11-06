Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

FOTO Monica Bellucci, ipostază tandră alături de un bărbat cu 31 de ani mai tânăr - Sesiunea foto care le-a aprins imaginația fanilor

de Red. Life     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 6 noiembrie 2020, 9:49 Life | Showbiz


Monica Bellucci
Monica Bellucci
Foto: Instagram
Monica Bellucci și-a încântat recent fanii de pe Instagram cu două postări menite să le aprindă imaginația. Diva apare în compania unui bărbat cu 31 de ani mai tânăr, dar totul este doar pentru o sesiune foto a celor de la Vogue Italia.

A împlinit 56 de ani pe 30 septembrie, dar nu-și arată deloc vârsta. Monica continuă să impresioneze prin frumusețea sa, iar fotografiile celor de la Vogue Italia, realizate la Florența, stau mărturie în acest sens.

Diva a avut doi soți de-a lungul vieții, Claudio Carlo Basso (1990-1994) și Vincent Cassel (1999-2013), și are două fiice: Deva Cassel (16 ani) și Leonie Cassel (10 ani).

Presa din Italia a vorbit și despre bărbatul misterios care apare într-o postură tandră alături de Bellucci. Îl cheamă Emamuele De Lorenzo, are 25 de ani, iar pe lângă faptul că poate juca oricând rolul de fotomodel este doctor în economie și finanțe.











Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.

















1024 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Life
Călătorii
Portrete din Multime
Style Report
Povestiri Urbane
Muzica
Showbiz
Prin oraș
Acasă
Natural
Fun

ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
10:11 Slovacia:Cei care au copiat înaintea intrării în vigoare a legii împotriva plagiatului își pot păstra diplomele
10:05 Trei domenii în care înmatriculările de firme au crescut anul acesta/ Numărul firmelor cu capital străin nou înființate și domeniile în care au intrat în primele luni de criză
10:03 Alegeri SUA: Serviciul Secret întărește paza lui Biden. Democratul ar putea face un un anuț important
10:00 DigiSport: Barcelona pregătește o adevărată ”revoluție” în iarnă: pe cine transferă catalanii și ”lista neagră” a lui Koeman
9:56 Linia ferată Craiova - Calafat: Modernizarea va costa peste 3 miliarde de lei. În prezent viteza medie este de 35 km/h
9:49 FOTO Monica Bellucci, ipostază tandră alături de un bărbat cu 31 de ani mai tânăr - Sesiunea foto care le-a aprins imaginația fanilor
9:46 Schimbarea la față a PSD. Cum vrea Ciolacu să ia fața PNL înainte de alegeri: principalele linii de comunicare în campania electorală
9:44 Declarația pe propria răspundere: Cine va avea nevoie de ea și ce trebuie să cuprindă
9:39 Coronavirus în lume: Numărul infecțiilor se apropie de 50 de milioane, peste 35 de milioane de persoane vindecate / Nou record de peste 123.000 de contagieri în SUA
9:31 [P] Compania farmaceutică Teva anunță un nou brand și o nouă identitate vizuală pentru toate produsele sale din România
9:20 MotoGP: Valentino Rossi, testat negativ - Ar putea concura la Valencia
9:20 Barbu Mateescu: Poziționarea forțelor politice în campania electorală - previzibilă în funcție de măsurile de gestionare a pandemiei
9:10 Tensiunile de la CFR și umilința de pe Olimpico - Ofertele tentante care-l îndepărtează pe Dan Petrescu de o rămânere în Gruia
9:09 Atmosfera, în așteptarea deznodământului alegerilor: Suporterii lui Trump protestează, cei ai lui Biden dansează în stradă
Ultimele 24 de ore
Întâlniri on-line | #deladistanță

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

Iohannis anunță de la Guvern noi restricții: Se închid toate școlile, circulația restricționată noaptea, magazinele închise după ora 21.00, începând de luni
Alegeri SUA 2020 Cea mai mare surpriză a alegerilor
Bilanțul zilnic al cazurilor de COVID-19 se apropie de 10.000: Alte 9.714 îmbolnăviri în ultimele 24 de ore / 1.014 pacienți la ATI - un nou record absolut
Alegeri SUA 2020 De ce unele ziare și televiziuni s-au ferit până acum să treacă Arizona în contul lui Biden. ”S-ar putea ca Trump să reușească”
Carantina de noapte se va aplica în toată țara: deplasările limitate drastic și doar cu declarație pe proprie răspundere / Noile restricții, pentru 30 de zile
China: Epidemia de bruceloză, ascunsă un an de autorități, s-a extins / Aproape de două ori mai multe persoane infectate
Carantina de noapte. Fără deplasări între orele 23-05, fără petreceri private, suspendarea piețelor închise, trecerea școlilor în on-line. Document
ANAF ar putea popri și conturile Revolut în lei/ Banii vor intra în acest an sub incidența Fondului de Garantare al Depozitelor/ Revolut permite din această săptămână conturi IBAN în lei, prin Libra Internet Bank
Strigătul unei jurnaliste din Craiova a cărei mamă a murit cu COVID-19: Este inuman să nu mi se permită nici măcar să-mi conduc mama pe ultimul drum
Alegeri SUA 2020 Cine sunt Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez și „Trupa AOC”, marile câștigătoare ale alegerilor de marți


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.



powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN28
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne