Chuck Norris, nevoit să nege că a participat la asaltul asupra Capitoliului / Fotografia care s-a viralizat pe social media

I have no doubt Chuck Norris is MAGA but this guy isn't him. Very good lookalike but too young. pic.twitter.com/kD8bXNRzlW

I recently learned there was a Chuck Norris lookalike at the DC Capitol riots. It wasn’t me and I wasn’t there. There is no room for violence of any kind in our society. I am and always will be for Law and Order.



Your friend, Chuck Norris pic.twitter.com/LruKwViWRL