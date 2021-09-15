Español
​​FOTO Harry şi Meghan, în topul revistei Time al celor mai influente 100 de persoane în 2021

de V.M.     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 15 septembrie 2021, 20:48 Life | Showbiz


Harry si Meghan in revista Time
Harry si Meghan in revista Time
Foto: Twitter @TIME
Prinţul Harry şi soția sa Meghan, dar şi cântăreaţa Billy Eilish, regizoarea Chloé Zao şi actorul Omar Sy figurează în topul revistei americane Time al celor mai influente 100 de persoane în 2021.

Ducii de Sussex sunt lăudaţi într-un text de bucătarul-şef spaniol José Andrés pentru fundaţia lor caritabilă Archewell Foundation şi „compasiunea pentru oamenii pe care nu-i cunosc”, relatează News.ro.

„Ei oferă o voce celor care nu au (...). Îşi asumă riscuri pentru a ajuta comunităţile în nevoie - oferind sprijin psihologic femeilor şi fetelor de culoare în Statele Unite, hrănindu-i pe cei care sunt afectaţi de catastrofe naturale în India şi în Caraibe”, a subliniat José Andrés, un apropiat al cuplului.



Familia regală nu a reacţionat la articolul din Time, dar i-a urat pe Twitter „La mulţi ani” lui Harry, care a împlinit miercuri 37 de ani.

Revista americană i-a inclus în listă şi pe regizoarea Chloé Zhao, premiată cu Oscar pentru „Nomadland” anul acesta, pe actorul Jason Sudeikis, eroul seriei „Ted Lasso” de pe Apple TV+, pe actorul francez Omar Sy, pe cântăreaţa Britney Spears, gimnasta Simone Biles sau producătoarea de televiziune Shonda Rhimes.










