​​FOTO Harry şi Meghan, în topul revistei Time al celor mai influente 100 de persoane în 2021

Ducii de Sussex sunt lăudaţi într-un text de bucătarul-şef spaniol José Andrés pentru fundaţia lor caritabilă Archewell Foundation şi „compasiunea pentru oamenii pe care nu-i cunosc”, relatează News.ro.
"In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know. They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle," writes @chefjoseandres #TIME100 https://t.co/2Cg39BKj1B pic.twitter.com/FhFmAW9UH1— TIME (@TIME) September 15, 2021
Familia regală nu a reacţionat la articolul din Time, dar i-a urat pe Twitter „La mulţi ani” lui Harry, care a împlinit miercuri 37 de ani.
Introducing the 2021 #TIME100 featuring the 100 most influential people of the year https://t.co/NEApPrOrN0— TIME (@TIME) September 15, 2021