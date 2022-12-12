SHOWBIZ Luni, 12 Decembrie 2022, 18:32

Nominalizările la Globul de Aur 2023 au fost anunţate luni, după ce, la începutul acestui an, gala premiilor acordate de Asociaţia Presei Străine de la Hollywood (Hollywood Foreign Press Association, HFPA) nu a mai fost difuzată de NBC şi boicotată de multe celebrităţi.

Premiile Globurile de Aur Foto: Michael Tran / AFP / Profimedia

După ce a fost afectată de scandaluri legate de lipsa de diversitate a HFPA şi de practicile de afaceri îndoielnice, gala va fi transmisă în direct anul viitor (marţi, 10 ianuarie 2023), pe NBC şi Peacock.

Actrițele Mayan Lopez și Selenis Leyva au anunţat nominalizaţii la Globurile de Aur de anul acesta, iar actorul Jerrod Carmichael va găzdui spectacolul în ianuarie, informează News.ro.

„Avatar: The Way of Water”, „Elvis”, „The Fabelmans”, „Tár” şi „Top Gun: Maverick” se numără printre peliculele nominalizate la categoria „cel mai bun film dramă”, iar actorul de origine română Sebastian Stan a fost selectat la categoria „cel mai bun actor într-o miniserie”.

Lista completă a nominalizărilor

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy: „Abbott Elementary” - ABC, „The Bear” - FX, „Hacks” - HBO MAX, „Only Murders in the Building” - Hulu, „Wednesday” - Netflix

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama: Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”), Kevin Costner (“Yellowstone”), Diego Luna (“Andor”), Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”), Adam Scott (“Severance”)

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television: Jessica Chastain („George & Tammy”), Julia Garner („Inventing Anna”), Lily James („Pam & Tommy”), Julia Roberts („Gaslit”), Amanda Seyfried („The Dropout”)

Best Director, Motion Picture: James Cameron (“Avatar: The Way of Water”), Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Baz Luhrmann (“Elvis”), Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Lesley Manville (“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”), Margot Robbie (“Babylon”), Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Menu”), Emma Thompson (“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”), Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Best Performance by an Actress in Supporting Role, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television: Jennifer Coolidge („The White Lotus”), Claire Danes („Fleishman is in Trouble”), Daisy Edgar-Jones („Under the Banner of Heaven”), Niecy Nash Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”), Aubrey Plaza („The White Lotus”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama: Austin Butler (“Elvis”), Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”), Hugh Jackman (“The Son”), Bill Nighy (“Living”), Jeremy Pope (“The Inspection”)

Best Television Series, Drama: “Better Call Saul” (AMC), “The Crown” (Netflix), “House of the Dragon” (HBO), “Ozark” (Netflix), “Severance” (Apple TV+)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama: Emma D’Arcy (“House of the Dragon”), Laura Linney (“Ozark”), Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”), Hilary Swank (“Alaska Daily”), Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television: Taron Egerton („Black Bird”), Colin Firth („The Staircase”), Andrew Garfield („Under the Banner of Heaven”), Evan Peters („Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”), Sebastian Stan („Pam & Tommy”).

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Diego Calva (“Babylon”), Daniel Craig (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”), Adam Driver (“White Noise”), Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Ralph Fiennes (“The Menu”)

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture: Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Brad Pitt (“Babylon”), Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Eddie Redmayne (“The Good Nurse”)

Best Performance by an Actor in Supporting Role, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television: F. Murray Abraham („The White Lotus”), Domhnall Gleeson („The Patient”), Paul Walter Hauser („Black Bird”), Richard Jenkins („Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”), Seth Rogen („Pam & Tommy”).

Best Original Score, Motion Picture: Carter Burwell („The Banshees of Inisherin”), Alexandre Desplat („Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”), Hildur Gudnadottir („Women Talking”), Justin Hurwity („Nabylon”), John Williams („The Fabelmans”)

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Quinta Brunson („Abbott Elementary”), Kaley Cuoco („The Flight Attendant”), Selena Gomez („Only Murders in the Building”), Jenna Ortega („Wednesday”), Jean Smart („Hacks”)

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television: „Black Bird” - APPLE TV+, „Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” - Netflix, „The Dropout” -Hulu, „Pam & Tommy” - Hulu, „The White Lotus” - HBO Max

Best Supporting Actor, Television: John Lithgow („The Old Man”), Johnathan Pryce („The Crown”), John Turturro („Severance”), Tyler James Williams („Abbott Elementary”), Henry Winkler („Barry”)

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy: “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures), “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures), “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24), “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix), “Triangle of Sadness” (Neon)

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture: Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”), Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Dolly De Leon (“Triangle of Sadness”), Carey Mulligan (“She Said”)

Best Picture, Foreign Language: „All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany) - Netflix, „Argentina, 198” (Argentina) - Amazon Prime Video, „Close” (Belgia, Franţa, Ţările de Jos) - A24, „Decision to Leave” (Coreea de Sud) - MUBI, „RRR” (India) - Variance Films

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture: Todd Field - Tár; Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans; Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once; Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin; Sarah Polley - Women Talking

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama: Cate Blanchett (“Tár”), Olivia Colman (“Empire of Light”), Viola Davis (“The Woman King”), Ana de Armas (“Blonde”), Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)

Best Motion Picture, Drama: “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios), “Elvis” (Warner Bros.), “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures), “Tár” (Focus Features), “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Best Television Actor, Musical / Comedy Series: Donald Glover (“Atlanta”), Bill Hader (“Barry”), Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”), Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”), Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)

Best Supporting Actress, Television: Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”), Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”), Julia Garner (“Ozark”), Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”), Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

Best Original Song, Motion Picture: “Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing” (Sony Pictures) - Taylor Swift, “Ciao Papa” from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix) - Roeben Katz, Guillermo del Toro, “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures) - Lady Gaga, BloodPop, “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios) - Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” (Variance Films) - Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj

Best Motion Picture, Animated: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix), “Inu-Oh” (GKIDS), “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” (A24), “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (DreamWorks Animation), “Turning Red” (Pixar)