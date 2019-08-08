FOTO Fanii trupei Beatles aniversează 50 de ani de la celebra fotografie de pe Abbey Road

If you're planning on coming to the zebra crossing today and the queues are too long, step inside the Abbey Road car park for one day only and take your photo with the original Beatles' 1969 image! #AbbeyRoad pic.twitter.com/I8Dne7MJM8— Abbey Road Studios (@AbbeyRoad) 8 august 2019
The Paul McCartney impersonator from the group Fab Four proposes to his girlfriend on the famous pedestrian crossing #beatles pic.twitter.com/CwWRPTZjwA— Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) 8 august 2019
50 years ago today, @TheBeatles gathered at EMI Studios for one of the most prolific photoshoots of their career. A policeman held up the traffic as photographer Iain Macmillan took six shots of the group walking across the zebra crossing just outside the studio. #AbbeyRoad pic.twitter.com/ROgV1SE9d4— Abbey Road Studios (@AbbeyRoad) 8 august 2019
“Up at 8:30am, arriving at 9:45am. Ringo first at 10:15 with the others arriving just after eleven" - A page from @TheBeatles' road manager and personal assistant Mal Evans’ 1969 diary, describing the day of the ‘Abbey Road’ photoshoot. #AbbeyRoad pic.twitter.com/Z39T7b6B6x— Abbey Road Studios (@AbbeyRoad) 8 august 2019