Vindecat de Covid-19, basistul de la Duran Duran avertizează: Teama generată este justificată

de Red. Life     HotNews.ro
Luni, 6 aprilie 2020, 9:48 Life | Muzică


John Taylor
Foto: Captura Instagram
John Taylor, basistul trupei britanice Duran Duran, a dezvăluit că a fost diagnosticat cu Covid-19 şi a dat detalii despre experienţa sa într-un mesaj publicat online.

Taylor a povestit într-un mesaj publicat pe Facebook că a fost diagnosticat în urmă cu trei săptămâni şi că s-a aflat în auto-carantină.

„Poate că sunt un tip de 59 de ani în mod deosebit robust, îmi place să cred că sunt, sau am fost binecuvântat să iau o formă uşoară de Covid-19, dar după o săptămână de ceea ce aş descrie ca «gripă turbo», am scăpat şi m-am simţit bine. Trebuie să recunosc că nu m-a deranjat carantina, pentru că am avut şansa să mă recuperez cu adevărat”, a scris el.

Muzicianul a precizat că teama generată de această pandemie este „justificată”, însă este încrezător că „vom învinge”.

„Vorbesc pentru a răspunde fricii enorme generate de pandemie, o parte din ea fiind justificată pe de-a-ntregul, iar inima mea este alături de toţi cei care au avut de-a face cu pierderi reale şi durere. Dar vreau să vă aduc la cunoştinţă că nu este mereu un ucigaş şi că putem şi vom învinge”, a mai transmis Taylor, care a adăugat că este nerăbdător să revină pe scenă.

Duran Duran, înfiinţată în 1978, este cunoscută pentru piese ca „Is There Something I Should Know?”, „Planet Earth”, „Hungry Like the Wolf”, „Rio”, „The Reflex”, „Ordinary World” şi „Come Undone”, care au ocupat primele locuri în topurile din anii 1980 - 1990.

În luna iunie, trupa trebuia să cânte la Isle of Wight Festival, ediţie care a fost anulată din cauza crizei sanitare.

Comunitatea muzicală a fost puternic afectată de coronavirusul depistat la finalul anului trecut în China. Au fost anulate majoritatea turneelor şi festivalurilor de anul acesta, iar mai mulţi artişti se numără între victime - Adam Schlesinger (Fountains of Wayne), interpretul country Joe Diffie, muzicienii Alan Merrill (The Arrows, compozitor al „I Love Rock and Roll”), Cristina, Ellis Marsalis Jr. şi Wallace Roney.

Între celebrităţile care au fost infectate cu Covid-19 se numără Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, David Bryan (Bon Jovi), Pink şi Marianne Faithful, susține News.ro.

Postarea lui John Taylor:

Thank you for sharing with us John! Much love to you & your family! So glad you’re feeling better! ❤️❤️❤️ #Repost @fluffywraxall with @make_repost ・・・ DEAR FRIENDS OF MINE after giving some thought to this, I have decided to share with you that I tested positive with the Corona Virus almost three weeks ago. Perhaps I am a particularly robust 59 year old - I like to think I am - or was blessed with getting only a mild case of Covid 19 - but after a week or so of what I would describe as a 'Turbo-charged Flu', I came out of it feeling okay- although I must admit I didn't mind the quarantine as it gave me the chance to really recover. I am speaking out in answer to the enormous amount of fear being generated by the pandemic, some of it entirely justified, and my heart goes out to everyone who has had to deal with real loss and pain. But I want to let you know that it isn't always a killer, and we can and will beat this thing. Sending LOVE to all my Homies and Fans, in Italy \uD83C\uDDEE\uD83C\uDDF9 particularly, the UK \uD83C\uDDEC\uD83C\uDDE7 and the US \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDF8 and everywhere in the world I have been lucky enough to visit on my travels with DURAN DURAN. Cannot wait to be back onstage again, sharing new music, love and joy. Stay safe, stay connected and get creative! Love John \uD83D\uDDA4

