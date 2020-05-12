Bryan Adams, despre pandemia de Covid-19: "Întreaga lume e acum în aşteptare din cauza nenorociţilor lacomi care au făcut virusul"

„În seara asta ar fi trebuit să încep concertele la Royal Albert Hall, dar mulţumită mâncatului de lilieci, pieţelor cu animale vii, nenorociţilor lacomi care au făcut virusul, întreaga lume e acum în aşteptare, să nu mai spun de mii de oameni care au suferit sau murit din cauza acestui virus”.
El a continuat: „Mesajul meu pentru ei, în afară de «mulţumesc al dracului de mult», este fiţi vegani”.
Adams a mai spus că „a fost minunat să petrec timpul în izolare cu copiii şi familia, dar îmi lipseşte cealaltă familie - trupa mea, echipa mea şi fanii mei”.
În următoarele zile, a mai anunţat el, va posta interpretări de pe fiecare album, pe care trebuia să le prezinte în concerte, transmite News.ro.
CUTS LIKE A KNIFE. A song by me. Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some fucking bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus. My message to them other than “thanks a fucking lot” is go vegan. To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know. It’s been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans. Take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon. I’ll be performing a snippet from each album we were supposed to perform for the next few days. X❤️ #songsfromisolation #covid_19 #banwetmarkets #selfisolation #bryanadamscutslikeaknife #govegan\uD83C\uDF31