Joi, 09 Februarie 2023

Legendarul compozitor american Burt Bacharach, cunoscut pentru melodii precum „I say a little prayer for you”, „Baby it's you” sau „Raindrops keep fallin' on my head”, a murit la vârsta de 94 de ani, a anunţat joi presa americană.

Burt Bacharach Foto: - / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Colaborator fetiş al lui Dionne Warwick, Burt Bacharach a lucrat şi cu Tom Jones, Aretha Franklin, The Beatles, dar şi cu Elvis Costello.

A murit de cauze naturale, a declarat agentul său.

Pianist pasionat de jazz, născut la 12 mai 1928, în Kansas City (Missouri), Burt Bacharach a studiat compoziţia în mai multe universităţi americane.

După ce a lucrat în turnee cu Marlène Dietrich, el l-a întâlnit pe textierul Hal David, cu care a format un duo mitic. Între 1962 şi 1968, ei au avut 15 melodii în Top 40 american.

Au câştigat două premii Oscar în 1970 pentru muzica din filmul "Butch Cassidy and Sundance Kid" şi cântecul original "Raindrops keep fallin' on my head". Burt Bacharach a câştigat a doua statuetă în 1982.

Melodiile sale de neuitat lasă o amprentă în industria muzicii, marcând artişti precum solistul de la Oasis Noel Gallagher sau Brian Wilson.

Între cele mai cunoscute sunt: "Baby it's you" (1962), "I just don't know what to do with myself" (1962), "24 hours from Tulsa" (1963), "Anyone who had a heart" (1963), "'(They long to be) close to you" (1963), "Wives and lovers" (1963), "Walk on by" (1964), "A house is not a home" (1964), "What the world needs now is love", (1965), "What's new pussycat?" (1965), "Alfie" (1966), "I say a little prayer" (1967), "The look of love" (1967), "Do you know the way to San José?" (1968), "Promises, promises" (1968), "Raindrops keep fallin' on my head" (1969), "I'll never fall in love again" (1969), "Arthur's theme (Best that you can do)" (1981), "That's what friends are for" (1982), "On my own" (1986).