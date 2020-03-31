VIDEO Caprele sălbatice au invadat centrul pustiu al unui oraș din Țara Galilor în plină pandemie de coronavirus

​Imaginile zilei vin din Țara Galilor, acolo unde caprele sălbatice au prins curaj și au "năvălit" în centrul pustiu al orașului Llandudno. După ce a fost decretată starea de urgență în Marea Britanie, orășelul turistic a devenit tot mai liber.

A fost momentul prielnic pentru capre să ia cu "asalt" gardurile vii din oraș.



"Nu eram sigur că au respectat regula distanței de doi metri între ele", a precizat glumind Andrew Stuart, reporter pentru Manchester Evening News.









I think I just got a group of goats in Llandudno arrested.



Let me explain... first, I saw this from inside a dark pub (the one I live in currently). I thought I was seeing things. So I took some video: pic.twitter.com/RtxYG6htLC