VIDEO Caprele sălbatice au invadat centrul pustiu al unui oraș din Țara Galilor în plină pandemie de coronavirus

de Red. Life     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 31 martie 2020, 19:10 Life | Prin oraş


Capre salbatice in centrul orasului
Capre salbatice in centrul orasului
Foto: Captura YouTube
​Imaginile zilei vin din Țara Galilor, acolo unde caprele sălbatice au prins curaj și au "năvălit" în centrul pustiu al orașului Llandudno. După ce a fost decretată starea de urgență în Marea Britanie, orășelul turistic a devenit tot mai liber.

A fost momentul prielnic pentru capre să ia cu "asalt" gardurile vii din oraș.

"Nu eram sigur că au respectat regula distanței de doi metri între ele", a precizat glumind Andrew Stuart, reporter pentru Manchester Evening News.




Postările lui Andrew Stuart:






    De fapt se pare (Marţi, 31 martie 2020, 19:15)

    Keloo Cooper [utilizator]

    Ca natura ia si ea o gura de aer de cand stam acasa. Poate ca din cand in cand e bine asa, un pic de respiro si pentru ea: ca care ne da viata si ne-o si ia si ai carei membri suntem cu sau fara voia noastra.
    Natura... (Marţi, 31 martie 2020, 19:28)

    _MaG_ [utilizator]

    ....si-a dat si ei si mai ales noua un reset. Poate invatam ceva din asta.
      bine ar fi (Marţi, 31 martie 2020, 20:16)

      Captain Obvious [utilizator] i-a raspuns lui _MaG_

      dar nu cred..
    Una din ele era capra vecinului... (Marţi, 31 martie 2020, 20:08)

    Sparafucile [utilizator]

    Dar parea vie. De ce?


