Lipsa poluării și imaginația bogată în perioada Covid-19: Urma lui Neil Armstrong pe lună. De la tine de la balcon ce se vede?

Natura își continuă cursul firesc în timpul pandemiei de coronavirus. Ba, mai mult, profită de un meritat restart pe care l-a primit odată cu izolarea instaurată la nivel mondial. Imaginația oamenilor nu are limite, iar unii dintre internauți profită atât de tare de lipsa poluării încât vâd tot felul de obiective turistice. Da' chiar, tu ce vezi de la balconul / fereastra ta?







Cumva autostrăzi, spitale și școli dotate corespunzător?







Culese de la internauții cu mare imaginație.



Atmosphere is clean that i can see pluto from my balcony #natureishealing pic.twitter.com/LpNSRWKlS2 — Ak amit (@kunwaramit10) April 6, 2020

Because of less pollution, I can see Burj Khalifa from Ghaziabad today. Nature is healing.#natureishealing pic.twitter.com/PC5CFP0UCK — Shashvat (@shashvatrai) April 5, 2020

Because of no pollution today, I can see Neil Armstrong's foot print on moon from Bangalore. #natureishealing pic.twitter.com/wNa5rr8R2f — abhishek singh (@_tech_savvy) April 6, 2020

Because of no pollution i can see the gate way of india from delhi. Superb view . #natureishealing pic.twitter.com/GiT9l1f35b — Neeraj Rai (RAAJ) (@NeerajRai55) April 5, 2020