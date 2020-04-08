Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

Lipsa poluării și imaginația bogată în perioada Covid-19: Urma lui Neil Armstrong pe lună. De la tine de la balcon ce se vede?

de Red. Life     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 8 aprilie 2020, 8:43 Life | Prin oraş


Urma de pantof
Urma de pantof
Foto: Captura Twitter
Natura își continuă cursul firesc în timpul pandemiei de coronavirus. Ba, mai mult, profită de un meritat restart pe care l-a primit odată cu izolarea instaurată la nivel mondial. Imaginația oamenilor nu are limite, iar unii dintre internauți profită atât de tare de lipsa poluării încât vâd tot felul de obiective turistice. Da' chiar, tu ce vezi de la balconul / fereastra ta?

Cumva autostrăzi, spitale și școli dotate corespunzător?

Culese de la internauții cu mare imaginație.






Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.

















1220 vizualizari

  • +2 (2 voturi)    
    Bucharest burns?! (Miercuri, 8 aprilie 2020, 9:08)

    Namaste [utilizator]

    Bucurestiul? Ce ard autoritatile?!


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Life
Călătorii
Portrete din Multime
Style Report
Povestiri Urbane
Muzica
Showbiz
Prin oraș
Acasă
Natural
Fun



ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
10:08 Începând de marți se instituie procedura de eliberare si primire a documentelor semnate electronic de catre autoritati si institutii publice
9:57 COVID-19 și trecerea către un sistem de lucru de la distanță
9:53 Pandemia, economia, colonoscopia și “politichia”
9:51 Digisport: Răspunsul Rusiei după acuzele americanilor a venit imediat. Purtătorul de cuvânt al Kremlinului: “Dezmințim asta categoric”
9:50 Reorganizarea judiciară a societății în timpul pandemiei
9:47 Covid-19: Între ce ore nu mai au voie parizienii să facă sport în aer liber
9:41 VIDEO Cum să te organizezi mai bine când muncești de acasă. Sfaturi de la cineva care o face de 10 ani
9:40 Netflix le dă părinților mai mult control asupra conținutul vizionat de copii
9:36 Medicii de familie, nemulțumiți că nu vor primi și ei stimulentul de 2.500 de lei lunar: Cabinetele de medicina familiei luptă cu pandemia COVID-19
9:32 Roger Federer și soția Mirka sunt în căutări după ce au rămas fără bone pentru cei patru copii
9:28 ​SONDAJ Fapta bună de azi - ziua 7. Tu decizi ONG-ul caștigător
9:24 Poluare masivă în București miercuri dimineață/ Ard fecalele de la o fostă fermă de porci dintre Periș și Ostratu
9:19 Coronavirus în lume: Rusia ar putea începe în iunie testarea pe oameni a unor vaccinuri împotriva COVID-19
8:59 Coronavirus în România: Numărul deceselor a urcat la 205 / Printre noile victime se numără și o femeie de 38 de ani, fără alte boli
Ultimele 24 de ore
Întâlniri on-line | #deladistanță

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

VIDEO Ministrul Educației: Probele scrise ale Evaluării Naționale și Bacalaureatului ar putea fi organizate în luna iulie. Programa nu va cuprinde materia din semestrul al doilea
Evreii ultrareligioși din filmul „Unorthodox”, de pe Netflix, sunt originari din Satu Mare. Care este povestea acestei comunități care trăiește după reguli vechi de sute de ani
FOTO Uriașul avion Antonov 124 a aterizat marți la București cu tone de produse medicale din China
Coronavirus în România: Bilanțul îmbolnăvirilor a ajuns la 4.417 / Persoane vindecate - 460 / Crește numărul pacienților de la Terapie Intensivă
UPDATE O nouă ordonanță militară va fi emisă miercuri. Ministrul Agriculturii: Va include obligativitatea ca piețele să rămână deschise
INTERACTIV Harta cazurilor de coronavirus din fiecare județ / Situația actualizată la zi - 7 aprilie
Coronavirus în lume: Aerul poluat are legătură directă cu ratele mari de decese din cauza COVID-19 - Studiu
Ministrul Sănătății din Israel, care susține că coronavirusul este ”pedeapsă divină” pentru homosexualitate, a fost testat pozitiv pentru Covid-19
Treisprezece noi decese din cauza coronavirusului / Bilanțul urcă la 197 / 8 dintre pacienți erau internați la Arad, iar decesele au fost raportate după câteva zile
Apel pentru salvarea economiei din partea mediului privat: E nevoie de o intervenție de 15% din PIB. Reducerea aparatului de stat, o prioritate


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne