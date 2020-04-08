Lipsa poluării și imaginația bogată în perioada Covid-19: Urma lui Neil Armstrong pe lună. De la tine de la balcon ce se vede?

Atmosphere is clean that i can see pluto from my balcony #natureishealing pic.twitter.com/LpNSRWKlS2— Ak amit (@kunwaramit10) April 6, 2020
Because of less pollution, I can see Burj Khalifa from Ghaziabad today. Nature is healing.#natureishealing pic.twitter.com/PC5CFP0UCK— Shashvat (@shashvatrai) April 5, 2020
Because of no pollution today, I can see Neil Armstrong's foot print on moon from Bangalore. #natureishealing pic.twitter.com/wNa5rr8R2f— abhishek singh (@_tech_savvy) April 6, 2020
Because of no pollution i can see the gate way of india from delhi. Superb view . #natureishealing pic.twitter.com/GiT9l1f35b— Neeraj Rai (RAAJ) (@NeerajRai55) April 5, 2020
Because of no pollution, Burj Khalifa is visible from my apartment terrace in Hyderabad #natureishealing #nosarcasm. pic.twitter.com/G6Mo3He86G— संस्कारी निब्बा \uD83C\uDF7B\uD83D\uDEAC (@sanskarinibba69) April 5, 2020