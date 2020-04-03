VIDEO Cum să faci bani din spălatul pe mâini în vremea izolării

În acest sens, starul hollywoodian îi cântă acesteia piesa "You're Welcome" din filmul Disney "Moana", în care şi-a împrumutat vocea personajului Maui.
La un moment dat, Tia cântă câteva versuri împreună cu tatăl ei.
Spălatul corect al mâinilor este una dintre principalele metode de prevenire a infectării cu noul coronavirus.
Clipul publicat de Johnson are aproape 15 milioane de vizualizări pe Instagram, ceea ce îi va aduce actorului o sumă consistentă.
Before my showers now, Baby Tia (mama mia) demands I sing the rap portion of my song “You’re Welcome” from MOANA, while I wash her hands. We realized a few weeks ago that the rap portion of the song is perfect timing when getting your little ones to have fun washing their hands. Stay healthy and safe, my friends. D And gotta love how at the start of this vid, baby Tia is like, “just shut your mouth and sing daddy” \uD83D\uDE02