VIDEO Cum să faci bani din spălatul pe mâini în vremea izolării

de Red. Life     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 3 aprilie 2020, 13:27


Dwayne The Rock Johnson
Dwayne The Rock Johnson
Foto: Captura Instagram
Starul hollywoodian Dwayne „The Rock” Johnson îşi învaţă fiica cea mică să se spele pe mâini, folosindu-se de o piesă din filmul „Moana”. Spălatul pe mâini este una dintre metodele principale de prevenire a infectării cu noul coronavirus. Clipul a devenit viral, transmite Mediafax.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson a publicat pe Instagram un filmuleț în care poate fi văzut ajutând-o pe Tia, fiica lui în vârstă de doi ani, să se spele pe mâini.

În acest sens, starul hollywoodian îi cântă acesteia piesa "You're Welcome" din filmul Disney "Moana", în care şi-a împrumutat vocea personajului Maui.

La un moment dat, Tia cântă câteva versuri împreună cu tatăl ei.

Johnson, cel mai bine plătit actor de la Hollywood, potrivit topului Forbes pe anul trecut, şi-a dat seama că fragmentul rap din piesa "You're Welcome" are lungimea potrivită pentru un spălat corect pe mâini, respectiv de minimum 20 de secunde, dar este şi amuzant, deci poate fi util pentru părinţi.

Spălatul corect al mâinilor este una dintre principalele metode de prevenire a infectării cu noul coronavirus.

Clipul publicat de Johnson are aproape 15 milioane de vizualizări pe Instagram, ceea ce îi va aduce actorului o sumă consistentă.

Aici poți vedea postarea:







