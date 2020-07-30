FOTO Idol al adolescenților în anii 90 - Alicia Silverstone, colaborarea de succes cu Aerosmith și cum arată la 43 de ani

View this post on Instagram
Alicia Silverstone, filmografie:
1993 The Crush Darian/Adrian Forrester
1995 Le Nouveau monde / Trudy Wadd
1995 Hideaway / Regina Harrison
1995 Clueless / Cher Horowitz
1995 The Babysitter / Jennifer
1996 True Crime / Mary Giordano
1997 Batman & Robin / Batgirl/Barbara Wilson
1997 Excess Baggage / Emily Hope
1999 Blast from the Past / Eve Vrustikoff
2000 Love's Labour's Lost / Prințesa Franței
2002 Global Heresy / Natalie "Nat" Bevin
2003 Scorched / Sheila Rio
2004 Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed / Heather Jasper-Howe
2005 Beauty Shop / Lynn
2005 Silence Becomes You / Violet
2006 Stormbreaker / Jack Starbright
2008 Tropic Thunder / Ea însăși
2009 My Mother's Red Hat
2011 The Art of Getting By / Ms. Herman
2011 Butter / Jill Emmet
2012 Vamps / Goody
2013 Ass Backwards / Laurel
2013 Gods Behaving Badly / Kate
2014 Angels in Stardust / Tammy.