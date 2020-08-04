FOTO Nicole Scherzinger, ipostaze provocatoare alături de noul iubit - Stilul de viață care ajută frumusețea, dar și bisturiul

View this post on Instagram

A Birthday Prayer Of Gratitude • Thank you God for another year around the sun. For a new day, fresh breath in my lungs and my heart beating stronger than ever, I am so grateful. Thank you for your grace and this unexpected gift of time. Thank you for the joy and overwhelming love I am able to receive today from family, friends and so many around the world. Thank you for being so good to me and for never giving up on me, you’ve shown me the true meaning of love, happiness & peace, and I am eternally grateful. Your little Nicole xo • It’s so important to take time to reflect on how fortunate and blessed we are, now more so than ever. Hold on, don’t lose faith. God is good.