FOTO Cât de mult a schimbat-o izolarea pe o cântăreață celebră - Cum arată după săptămâni bune de stat acasă

*There aren’t many muscular women in popular culture* \uD83E\uDD37\uD83C\uDFFC♀️ Nothing I do in the gym is for vanity. To me it isn’t intimidating or scary to be strong (in fact anyone who has met me knows I am the most pathetically shy and self deprecating person) When posting gym photos, I only ever wanted to show that with all the things I’ve overcome, keeping fit and strong has been my ultimate escape. I have no extraordinary athletic ability and I was crap at sports as a kid (I was so severely asthmatic I could barely even laugh without a coughing fit) but I’ve pushed myself and used all the willpower I can muster to keep at it. As hard as it is to stay motivated, especially right now, I still recommend it passionately for any mental health issues you are facing... even a small walk or jog. Ps - I didn’t do any exercise today because I didn’t want to! Might not tomorrow either. Love to all the strong women out there and to those just getting started- I am with you \uD83D\uDC99
