FOTO Antonia și mănușa de box care stă în calea fericirii fanilor

de Red. Life     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 19 septembrie 2020, 9:23 Life | Showbiz


Antonia
Antonia
Foto: Instagram
Antonia a adunat zeci de mii de aprecieri cu ultima postare de pe Instagram, una în care o mănușă de box le stă fanilor în calea bucuriei vizuale. Pe numele întreg Antonia Clara Iacobescu, cântăreața se simte mândră de corpul său la 31 de ani și trei nașteri prin care a trecut.

Cântăreața le precizează fanilor că se simte foarte bine la 31 de ani și cu trei copii. Antonia spune că a învățat să-și aprecieze corpul atât în zilele bune, cât și in cele mai puțin bune.

"Viața este un proces și trecem mereu prin schimbări pe care trebuie să le acceptăm. Motivația mea cea mai mare sunt bărbatul meu (n.r. Alex Velea) și copiii mei".

Artista are 3 copii: Maya Rosaria Casstellano (10 ani), Dominic Velea (6 ani) și Akim Velea (4 ani).










291 vizualizari


