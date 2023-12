'Sausage fingers': Behind-the-scenes banter at the coronation rehearsals and on the day itself, and the Princess Royal's observations about her mother's death and funeral. 'Charles III: The Coronation Year', 26 December, @BBCOne at 6:50pm & @BBCiPlayer. \uD83D\uDCF7 BBC/Oxford Film and TV pic.twitter.com/a2oPMvIlYe